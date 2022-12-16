8 Fail-Safe Holiday Gifts You Should Buy Today, According to a Shopping Writer

Attention: Christmas is less than 10 days away! And wow, I'm not ready!

I used to laugh at my friends who would start their holiday shopping in November. I'd tell myself that it was too early and I had all the time in the world to figure out how to knock my annual gift-giving out of the park. But with supply-chain issues and shipping delays these past few years, I've realized there is merit to planning ahead.

Once again, I've waited just a little too long to shop this year, but the good news is I have eight products ready to bail me out of shopping-procrastination jail — and I'm sharing them with you. From liquid blush to colored wine glasses, these are products that I've either gifted to someone, been gifted, personally tried, or lusted after myself. Depending on when you're reading this, most, if not all, of these items will arrive before the holidays.

Keep scrolling for eight gifts that a shopping writer turns to in desperate times. And I promise, none are desperate measures.

Our Shopping Writer's Go-To Last-Minute Gifts

Free People We the Free Rudi Funnel Neck Sweater, $148; freepeople.com

Ugg Coquette Slipper, $119.95;amazon.com

Slip The Medusa Pure Silk Pillowcase & Scrunchies Set, $89; nordstrom.com

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $20; sephora.com

Estelle Colored GlassSet of 6 Stem Wine Glasses; $185; nordstrom.com

Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock, $129.99; amazon.com

Skims Stretch Cotton T-Shirt, $48; nordstrom.com

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, $30; amazon.com

I used to have such thick, long, luscious hair. But unfortunately, hard water and highlighting my hair regularly have made it thin, brittle, and constantly in need of some extra love. One product I think made a huge difference? A Slip silk pillowcase.

The soft fabric helps minimize breakage, specifically at the crown of my head, and keeps my bed head to a minimum, and it's just a little luxury I look forward to every night. Right now, for under $100, you can treat the on-a-healthy-hair-journey person in your life to a pillowcase, two scrunchies, and hopefully, gorgeous hair.

My relationship with blush can be summarized by one popular TikTok sound: "Gorgeous, gorgeous girls always over-blush." Because it's true — I love blush, and a lot of it. And little did I know that after getting my hands on this liquid blush, my world was about to be rocked.

After just one use of the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, I was hooked. The pigment goes on like a dream, my cheeks look lively, and the best part? It lasts for hours. If you have any beauty lovers in your circle, do them a favor and get them this. It comes in 11 shades, and it's only $20. It tends to move quickly when it's in stock, so grab yours quickly!

Wine lovers, dinner party hosts, and eclectic decor collectors are just some of the people who would appreciate the gift of colorful glassware. I recommend grabbing Estelle Colored Wine Glasses, which come in lavender, blush pink, rose, bright yellow, and mint green in a set of six. I have gifted these before, and they were just as gorgeous in person as they appear online.

Don't know which color to get? Grab this mixed stemless set, and for a couple who just got married, go for this set of two.

While I have yet to try the mighty Hatch Restore, it's at the top of my wish list. One of the worst parts of my day, and probably yours, too, is waking up in a startled state to a raucous ringing. Wouldn't it be much better to wake up to a sunrise or a soft light?

Different from a typical alarm clock or sound machine, this device has light settings, white noise, and more features that can be customized to help you fall asleep and wake up in the most peaceful of ways.

One reviewer described their improved morning routine as such: "Just a gentle light that slowly gets brighter as the minutes tick on. It wakes me up gently every morning." Another claimed that it's a "game changer for night owls!" and they even keep the rain sounds playing throughout the entire day.

Other gifts that can't miss? Comfy clothes that keep you cozy and toasty, like this Free People sweater, and a luxurious hair oil that lets your giftee enjoy some "them time."

There's no time like the present, so, go on and grab these last-minute gifts that won't miss the mark.

