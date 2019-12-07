AirPods, Keurig Machines, and 18 More Last-Minute Gifts You Can Shop on Amazon

Almost all of them are on sale!
Holiday shopping procrastinators, rejoice: There are more than 10 million items on Amazon that are eligible for one-day shipping this year. Yes, seriously! From must-have home essentials to toys that’ll put a smile on any kid’s face, there are tons of perfect gifts on the site.
Even if you consider yourself a “bad gifter” (there’s no such thing, by the way), Amazon has a special gift-finder tool that lets you shop by price, age, gender, and product category. Plus, if you’re shopping on a budget, many of these Prime shipping-eligible gifts happen to be on sale, too — but not for long. Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals ends December 14, so even if you tend to wait until the very last minute, you may want to start your shopping a little early if you want to save big.
While you do have to be a Prime member to take advantage of one-day shipping, the retail giant offers a free 30-day membership trial for anyone that hasn’t signed up yet. Once you’re all set, scroll down to browse 20 of our favorite buys for everyone on your list— they’re all guaranteed to be at your doorstep in two days or less.
Last-Minute Home and Electronics Gifts
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $248.99 (orig. $399)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $144 (orig. $159)
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
- New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (orig. $329)
- KitchenAid Countertop Blender, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Echo Show 5, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con, $299
Last-Minute Beauty, Clothing, and Accessories Gifts
- Dyson Supersonic Fast-Drying Gift Edition, $399.99 with $50 gift card
- Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat, $54
- Ugg Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Wedge Sandal, from $99.95
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, from $40.72 (orig. $59.99)
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, $99.65
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Sunday Riley Retinol & Repeat Vol. 1, $74.80 with coupon (orig. $88)
Last Minute Gifts for Kids
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise, $71.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Lego Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle, $129.99
- Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition Board Game, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe, $32.02 (orig. $34.99)
- Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Musical Doll, $21.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Double Pack, $119.99