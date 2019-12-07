AirPods, Keurig Machines, and 18 More Last-Minute Gifts You Can Shop on Amazon

Image zoom

Holiday shopping procrastinators, rejoice: There are more than 10 million items on Amazon that are eligible for one-day shipping this year. Yes, seriously! From must-have home essentials to toys that’ll put a smile on any kid’s face, there are tons of perfect gifts on the site.

Even if you consider yourself a “bad gifter” (there’s no such thing, by the way), Amazon has a special gift-finder tool that lets you shop by price, age, gender, and product category. Plus, if you’re shopping on a budget, many of these Prime shipping-eligible gifts happen to be on sale, too — but not for long. Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals ends December 14, so even if you tend to wait until the very last minute, you may want to start your shopping a little early if you want to save big.

While you do have to be a Prime member to take advantage of one-day shipping, the retail giant offers a free 30-day membership trial for anyone that hasn’t signed up yet. Once you’re all set, scroll down to browse 20 of our favorite buys for everyone on your list— they’re all guaranteed to be at your doorstep in two days or less.

Last-Minute Home and Electronics Gifts

Last-Minute Beauty, Clothing, and Accessories Gifts

Last Minute Gifts for Kids