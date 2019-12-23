You Can Still Order a Last-Minute Gift on Amazon Today — Here Are 20 That Will Make It in Time for Christmas
Let the shopping commence!
Amazon Prime members, you’re in luck. You can still order that gift you’ve been procrastinating on purchasing in time for Christmas.
Thanks to Amazon’s fast and free Prime shipping, millions of items are eligible* for one- and same-day delivery until December 24th. If you’re not a Prime member yet (what’re you waiting for?!), you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of Amazon’s speedy delivery.
Wondering what exactly you can still order? Plenty of home essentials, toys, electronics, beauty goodies, and stocking stuffers that anyone on your list will love are available. You may even find that special something you know your loved one wants, like an Amazon device, Bose headphones, or Philips electric toothbrush. Not to mention, Amazon is still running its last-minute deals event, so a majority of these gifts are on sale — talk about a Christmas miracle.
If you’ve forgotten to check someone off your list, or you simply didn’t get around to holiday shopping this year, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best last-minute gifts on Amazon you can still shop before the big day.
Best Last-Minute Amazon Gifts 2019
- Echo Show 5, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32 GB, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $179 (orig. $229)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $279 (orig. $349)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $68)
- Ugg Duffield Throw, $97.95
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Slipper, from $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399.99
- eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Wi-Fi, $191.99 with coupon (orig. $291.99)
- Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour 5-Piece Gift Set, $79
- L’Occitane Hand Cream and 8 Travel Minis, $58
- BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Countertop Toaster Oven, $41
- Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Real Life Living Charcuterie Board Set with Gift Box, 19 Pieces, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Cards Against Humanity, $25
- Jenga Game Wooden Blocks, $16.99 (orig. $29.98)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Lego Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village, $79.95
* Not all delivery speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums and cut-off times may apply.