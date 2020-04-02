Easter Is Just Days Away — Here Are 21 Gifts, Candy, and Decor You Can Still Get in Time
Including egg-shaped Oreos and fun surprise toys
In case you weren’t aware, Easter is just 10 days away. Even if social distancing is preventing you from seeing loved ones this year, you can still catch up over video chat and send a few treats or gifts their way. If the holiday has snuck up on you and you’ve found yourself a little underprepared, don’t fret: There are tons of last-minute essentials you can shop online that will make it to your doorstep by next week.
Not only can you still buy a handful of Easter gifts, candy, and decor just in time, but many items are on sale, too. From this adorable Snoopy basket to this pretty hand-painted candle, so many goodies are under $10. Plus, you can snag must-have treats like this limited-edition Oreo Easter Egg and the classic Kinder Joy Easter Egg for pocket change.
Below, we rounded up our favorite Easter home and kitchen products, candy and treats, and gifts for kids that will make it in time for the big day. Hop to it!
Home and Kitchen
- Sand + Fog Floral Garden Painted-Lid Jar Candle, $6.49 (orig. $12.99) at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Wilton Aluminum Cookie Cutter Set, $7.19 (orig. $8.99) at Target
- Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker, $11.99 at Target
- Easter Egg Vase Filler, 20 Count, $6 (orig. $10) at Target
- Artificial Fern in Bunny Shaped Ceramic Pot, $9 (orig. $15) at Target
- National Tree Company 18-inch Easter Egg Wreath, $35.99 (orig. $44.99) at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Spring Is In The Air Hand Towels, Set of 2, $6.49 (orig. $12.99) at Bed Bath & Beyond
Treats and Candy
- Oreo Easter Egg Limited Edition, $0.99 at Target
- Kinder Joy Easter Chocolates, $1.79 at Target
- Oreo Easter Egg Shaped Sandwich Cookies, $2.99 at Target
- Cadbury Easter Mini Eggs, $3.59 at Target
- Hershey Filled Plastic Easter Egg Assorted Bag, $6.49 at Target
- Ghirardelli Easter Milk Chocolate Bunnies & Eggs, $10.99 at Target
- Lindt Floral Easter Gold Bunny, $4.29 at Target
Gifts
- Spritz Jumbo Plush Easter Basket Bunny, $20 at Target
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish, $19.99 at Target
- Play-Doh Super Color 20 Pack, $11.89 at Target
- L.O.L. Surprise! Makeover Series #Hairgoals, $15.99 at Target
- Zuru Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise Series 2, $16.65 (orig. $19.59) at Target
- Peanuts Snoopy 10-inch Easter Basket, $6.49 (orig. $12.99) at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Hatchimals WOW 32" Interactive Hatchimal Blind Pack, $44.99 (orig. $49.99) at Target