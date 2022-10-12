If you have yet to shop Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, it's now or never! The time to score steep savings is quickly ticking away, and we're here to help you make the most of it.

The two-day extravaganza, which is essentially like a Prime Day 2.0, is the first of its kind, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to thousands of discounted products before Black Friday. The sale kicked off yesterday with deals galore across every department, including fashion, home, beauty, tech, and pets — and they're just as good during these final hours.

These are some of Amazon's lowest prices of the year, so think of this as your opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping. And keep in mind that while this is a great time to save on those big-ticket items you might want to buy as gifts, like Apple products, kitchen appliances, and smart TVs, it's also a good excuse to treat yourself to a little something now, like a new pair of sneakers or a beauty product you've been wanting to try.

With thousands of deals to sift through and so little time left to shop, it might feel a little overwhelming to find what you're looking for. But we've been browsing Amazon nonstop for the past few days to keep tabs on the latest and greatest deals — and you can find them all here.

Amazon's Best Last-Minute Deals Right Now:

It's no secret that the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers are a Hollywood favorite. Celebrities like Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B have all been spotted wearing them in various prints and colors, which makes adding a pair to your cart while they're 30 percent off a no-brainer.

For all the coffee lovers, this dual-purpose appliance can brew 10 cups of coffee on one side and craft a rich espresso shot on the other, eliminating the need for multiple machines cluttering your countertops. Also, peep this self-emptying iRobot Roomba vacuum that quite literally does all the work for you and is a whopping $200 off right now.

Below, we've rounded up some more of our favorite deals and organized them by category. So all you have to do is click the link and hit "add to cart" — yep, it's that easy! Keep scrolling to shop more last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale finds before it's too late.

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon's second Prime Day is overflowing with jaw-dropping deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. This is a great time to stock your fall and winter wardrobe full of cozy knits and soft sweatshirts. We're also eyeing this croc-embossed shoulder bag from JW Pei, a brand known for its chic, affordable handbags that celebrities love to carry. You can snag it for under $50 right now in 14 pretty colors.

Speaking of star-worn brands, you can grab a pair of Dr. Martens boots for under $150. (Note that prices may vary by size and color.)

Best Home Deals

They say home is where the heart is, and it also happens to be where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals. Our lab testers put tons of vacuums to work and determined this Shark stick vacuum was the best cordless option, and you can snag it for $80 off right now.

Between sleeping and lounging, your bed is one of the places where you spend most of your time, so you'll want to make sure it's extra cozy. A good place to start is by replacing worn-out sheets with this highly reviewed set that's a whopping 65 percent off. A place to rest your head is equally important, so you might want to add the Fern and Willow pillows that more than 9,000 reviewers rave about to your cart, too.

Best Beauty Deals

If you're looking for a quick and effective way to get a radiant glow, you'll definitely want to scoop up the Solawave wand while it's on sale. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, and Nicole Kidman have all used the red light therapy device prior to red carpet events, and customers, who are impressed with results, have described it as "magical."

The Laneige lip sleep mask is another celeb beauty staple you can get on sale right now. Kendall Jenner revealed she keeps it in her purse, and it's also used by Brooke Shields. As for some customer favorites, this two-pack of L'Oréal mascara with more than 63,000 five-star ratings is 33 percent off and the TruSkin Vitamin C serum that people call a game-changer is now under $25.

Best Tech Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually some of the best times to save on tech, but we've found deals available now that are just as good. Some noteworthy finds include this 50-inch 4K smart TV that's $110 off, the Fire TV stick for half-off, and this portable bluetooth speaker for 42 percent less. You can also grab a pack of four smart plugs for only $25 — that's just $6 apiece.

Best Pets Deals

Your furry friends deserve a little something during this sale, too. Get your pup to a cozy new place to sleep with this calming donut dog bed for under $50, or pick up a pack of 130 tasty treats that help reduce plaque and tartar buildup for under $15. You can also snag the popular Chuckit! Tennis Ball Launcher, which has more than 42,600 five star ratings, for just $10. Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle own one!

There are less than 12 hours to go before these epic Amazon Prime Day deals disappear, so don't hesitate to scoop up what you want.

Buy It! Satina High Waisted Leggings, $12.73 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $47.19 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $479 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (orig. $999.99); amazom.com

Buy It! Tuddrom Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $15.57 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2, $26.65 (orig. $40.28); amazon.com

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini 64 GB, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $13.32 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker, $247.18 (orig. $450); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

