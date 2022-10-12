Lifestyle 32 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Finds to Add to Your Cart Before It's Too Late Hurry, the Prime Day sale ends in a few hours By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 03:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you have yet to shop Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, it's now or never! The time to score steep savings is quickly ticking away, and we're here to help you make the most of it. The two-day extravaganza, which is essentially like a Prime Day 2.0, is the first of its kind, offering anyone with a Prime membership exclusive access to thousands of discounted products before Black Friday. The sale kicked off yesterday with deals galore across every department, including fashion, home, beauty, tech, and pets — and they're just as good during these final hours. Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. These are some of Amazon's lowest prices of the year, so think of this as your opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping. And keep in mind that while this is a great time to save on those big-ticket items you might want to buy as gifts, like Apple products, kitchen appliances, and smart TVs, it's also a good excuse to treat yourself to a little something now, like a new pair of sneakers or a beauty product you've been wanting to try. With thousands of deals to sift through and so little time left to shop, it might feel a little overwhelming to find what you're looking for. But we've been browsing Amazon nonstop for the past few days to keep tabs on the latest and greatest deals — and you can find them all here. Amazon's Best Last-Minute Deals Right Now: iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (orig. $999.99) Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker, $247.18 (orig. $450) Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $479 (orig. $549) Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $99.95) Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $57.19 (orig. $98) Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $399.99 (orig. $629.95) It's no secret that the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers are a Hollywood favorite. Celebrities like Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B have all been spotted wearing them in various prints and colors, which makes adding a pair to your cart while they're 30 percent off a no-brainer. For all the coffee lovers, this dual-purpose appliance can brew 10 cups of coffee on one side and craft a rich espresso shot on the other, eliminating the need for multiple machines cluttering your countertops. Also, peep this self-emptying iRobot Roomba vacuum that quite literally does all the work for you and is a whopping $200 off right now. Below, we've rounded up some more of our favorite deals and organized them by category. So all you have to do is click the link and hit "add to cart" — yep, it's that easy! Keep scrolling to shop more last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale finds before it's too late. Amazon Best Fashion Deals Amazon's second Prime Day is overflowing with jaw-dropping deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. This is a great time to stock your fall and winter wardrobe full of cozy knits and soft sweatshirts. We're also eyeing this croc-embossed shoulder bag from JW Pei, a brand known for its chic, affordable handbags that celebrities love to carry. You can snag it for under $50 right now in 14 pretty colors. Speaking of star-worn brands, you can grab a pair of Dr. Martens boots for under $150. (Note that prices may vary by size and color.) Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Cozy Knit Sweatshirt, $25.40 (orig. $29.99) Dr. Martens Patent Leather Boots, $105.07 (orig. $160) Satina High Waisted Leggings, $12.73 (orig. $19.99) Daily Ritual Fine Rib Ruched Keyhole Dress, $23.93 (orig. $34.90) JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $47.19 (orig. $58.99) Amazon Best Home Deals They say home is where the heart is, and it also happens to be where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals. Our lab testers put tons of vacuums to work and determined this Shark stick vacuum was the best cordless option, and you can snag it for $80 off right now. Between sleeping and lounging, your bed is one of the places where you spend most of your time, so you'll want to make sure it's extra cozy. A good place to start is by replacing worn-out sheets with this highly reviewed set that's a whopping 65 percent off. A place to rest your head is equally important, so you might want to add the Fern and Willow pillows that more than 9,000 reviewers rave about to your cart, too. Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $329.94) Tuddrom Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $15.57 (orig. $29.99) Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $13.32 (orig. $37.99) Holiday Spirit 50 LED Mini Christmas String Lights, $12.99 (orig. $14.99) Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2, $26.65 (orig. $40.28) 10 of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Which Ends Tonight Amazon Best Beauty Deals If you're looking for a quick and effective way to get a radiant glow, you'll definitely want to scoop up the Solawave wand while it's on sale. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, and Nicole Kidman have all used the red light therapy device prior to red carpet events, and customers, who are impressed with results, have described it as "magical." The Laneige lip sleep mask is another celeb beauty staple you can get on sale right now. Kendall Jenner revealed she keeps it in her purse, and it's also used by Brooke Shields. As for some customer favorites, this two-pack of L'Oréal mascara with more than 63,000 five-star ratings is 33 percent off and the TruSkin Vitamin C serum that people call a game-changer is now under $25. Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle, $109.99 (orig. $169) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24) TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara 2-Pack, $15.99 (orig. $16.97) Tula Skin Care Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $22.50 (orig. $30) Amazon Best Tech Deals Black Friday and Cyber Monday are usually some of the best times to save on tech, but we've found deals available now that are just as good. Some noteworthy finds include this 50-inch 4K smart TV that's $110 off, the Fire TV stick for half-off, and this portable bluetooth speaker for 42 percent less. You can also grab a pack of four smart plugs for only $25 — that's just $6 apiece. Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Apple iPad Mini 64 GB, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) Trelab Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker, $69.96 (orig. $119.97) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $509.99) Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Amazon Best Pets Deals Your furry friends deserve a little something during this sale, too. Get your pup to a cozy new place to sleep with this calming donut dog bed for under $50, or pick up a pack of 130 tasty treats that help reduce plaque and tartar buildup for under $15. You can also snag the popular Chuckit! Tennis Ball Launcher, which has more than 42,600 five star ratings, for just $10. Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle own one! Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In, $159 (orig. $229) Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips, $15.19 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, $34.39 (orig. $59.96) Wag Dental Dog Treats, $13.46 with coupon (orig. $24.99) ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher, $9.45 (orig. $14.99) Veken Automatic Pet Fountain, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $33.99) There are less than 12 hours to go before these epic Amazon Prime Day deals disappear, so don't hesitate to scoop up what you want. Amazon Buy It! Satina High Waisted Leggings, $12.73 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $47.19 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $479 (orig. $549); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (orig. $999.99); amazom.com Amazon Buy It! Tuddrom Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $15.57 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2, $26.65 (orig. $40.28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Apple iPad Mini 64 GB, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $13.32 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Espressione Stainless Steel Machine Espresso and Coffee Maker, $247.18 (orig. $450); amazon.com Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals: The 50 Best Deals You Can Snag for Under $25 During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Get Comfy: Chic and Cozy Sweaters for Fall Are on Sale at Amazon Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Are Wearing Wide-Leg Jeans, and Now They're on Sale Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.