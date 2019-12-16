Amazon Just Launched Yet Another Massive Sale with Last-Minute Gifts Under $100

Score up to 50 percent off these Prime-eligible presents

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
December 16, 2019 05:45 PM
Last-minute shoppers, get ready to rock around the Christmas tree. We just discovered a massive sale that will help you check off your shopping list — and save in the process! 

Amazon just launched more than 1,000 last-minute holiday deals ahead of Christmas, which cover almost every department and include tons of giftable options at affordable prices. Both Prime members and non-members can pick up Amazon devices, toys, games, electronics, beauty, clothing, home, kitchen, and much more while these deals last.

Shoppers have about a week left to wrap up their holiday prep, according to Amazon’s 2019 shipping deadlines. Sunday, December 22 is the last day that members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can order items that come with Prime’s free two-day shipping. However, there are more than a million items that qualify for one-day shipping that can be ordered on Monday, December 23, and some orders over $35 can be placed as late as Tuesday, December 24 thanks to the retailer’s same-day delivery (just be sure to read the shipping information included in the product listing). 

Among the massive sale’s biggest and best discounts are plenty of gifts that won’t cost you more than $100. Here are some of the best last-minute gifts and deals you can score ahead of Christmas, but you’ll have to hurry! We have a feeling the best ones will sell out fast. 

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Amazon Devices

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Electronics and Headphones

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Kitchen and Food

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Beauty and Skincare

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Health and Wellness

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Toys and Games

Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Clothing and Fashion

