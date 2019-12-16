Amazon Just Launched Yet Another Massive Sale with Last-Minute Gifts Under $100

Score up to 50 percent off these Prime-eligible presents
Last-minute shoppers, get ready to rock around the Christmas tree. We just discovered a massive sale that will help you check off your shopping list — and save in the process!
Amazon just launched more than 1,000 last-minute holiday deals ahead of Christmas, which cover almost every department and include tons of giftable options at affordable prices. Both Prime members and non-members can pick up Amazon devices, toys, games, electronics, beauty, clothing, home, kitchen, and much more while these deals last.
Shoppers have about a week left to wrap up their holiday prep, according to Amazon’s 2019 shipping deadlines. Sunday, December 22 is the last day that members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can order items that come with Prime’s free two-day shipping. However, there are more than a million items that qualify for one-day shipping that can be ordered on Monday, December 23, and some orders over $35 can be placed as late as Tuesday, December 24 thanks to the retailer’s same-day delivery (just be sure to read the shipping information included in the product listing).
Among the massive sale’s biggest and best discounts are plenty of gifts that won’t cost you more than $100. Here are some of the best last-minute gifts and deals you can score ahead of Christmas, but you’ll have to hurry! We have a feeling the best ones will sell out fast.
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Amazon Devices
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Glow, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Echo Show 5, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Echo Dot, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Echo with Free Philips Hue Bulb, $99.99 (orig. $179.98)
- Fire 7 Tablet, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Electronics and Headphones
- Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $69 (orig. $99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $88 (orig. $199.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $149)
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Kitchen and Food
- Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials Spices and Seasoning Set, $79 with coupon (orig. $95)
- Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor, $30.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Ninja Max XL Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $122.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Yeti Rambler Insulated Tumbler, $34.99 (orig. $44.96)
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Beauty and Skincare
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Nivea Pamper Time Gift Set, $12.50 (orig. $25)
- Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit, $30.80 (orig. $44)
- Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Set, $96.75 (orig. $129)
- Giorgio Armani Fragrance Variety Mini Gift Set, $48.51 (orig. $99)
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Health and Wellness
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker, $79 (orig $99.95)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit, $79 (orig. $99)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity and Traits DNA Test Kit, $69 (orig. $119)
- Oral-B Disney Minnie Mouse Electric Toothbrush, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit, $39.99 (orig. $67.21)
- Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $79.97 (orig. $129.94)
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Toys and Games
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise Set, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Unstable Unicorns Card Game, $13 (orig. $20)
- Jenga, $16.99 (orig. $29.88)
- Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition Board Game, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
Last-Minute Christmas Deals on Clothing and Fashion
- Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Select Backpack, $45.44 (orig. $59.99)
- Herschel Supply Co. Bi-Fold Wallet, $24.99 (orig. $37.99)
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Fleece Quarter-Zip Jacket, $22.40 (orig. $28)
- Adidas Originals Women’s Trefoil Hoodie, $49.99 (orig. $65)
- Cubcoats Minnie Mouse, $32.50 (orig. $50)
- Cubcoats Mickey Mouse, $32.50 (orig. $50)
