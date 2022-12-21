This Is Your Absolute Last Chance to Get These 39 Christmas Gifts on Time

If you tend to procrastinate on holiday shopping, you're not alone. Sometimes life gets busy, and suddenly, Christmas is just four days away and you still haven't wrapped a single gift. If you're dealing with that exact scenario right now, don't worry: We found 39 gifts that will still arrive on time.

Although you're cutting it really close, these last-minute gift ideas are guaranteed to arrive by December 25. Phew. There's truly no more time to waste, though, so add a few of these beauty, fashion, home, and tech gifts to your Amazon shopping carts and avert the crisis of an empty tree skirt come Christmas morning.

Last-Minute Amazon Beauty Gifts

Makeup and skincare products are always crowd pleasers, and most of them are small enough to make great stocking stuffers, too. Take this Burt's Bees Lip Balm set, for example. The recipient will get four top-notch lip balms that more than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given a five-star rating — and it'll cost you less than $10.

Buy It! Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer, $9.38 (orig. $10.47); amazon.com

Everyone wants sky-high lashes, and several affordable mascaras that will do the trick are still available to slip into someone's stocking this year. More than 214,000 customers love Amazon's top-selling mascara, which is just $5, and if you order it today, it will arrive by December 22. Reviewers call this Maybelline option, on sale for $9, "smooth," "easy to use," and an "essential" in their makeup bags — and it'll also arrive on Thursday if you order now.

Buy It! Maybelline Sensational Washable Mascara, $8.98 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Last-Minute Amazon Tech Gifts

Although tech gifts tend to fall on the pricier side, most of them are staple items that recipients will use on a daily basis. Like this Ring Doorbell: More than 109,000 Amazon shoppers rely on it to monitor their homes and enforce safety — and you can snag it for 40 percent off right now.

Over-ear headphones made a major comeback this year, and right now, a top-rated pair from trusted brand Beats is on sale for less than $300. The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones have racked up more than 22,000 five-star ratings so far from reviewers, who call the battery life "amazing" and love how quickly they charge.

Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $297.78 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Last-Minute Amazon Fashion Gifts

The fashionista in your life will love unwrapping these trendy cargo pants that resemble pairs celebrities like Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber have worn this year. But if you're looking for something a little more comfortable, these Hanes sweatpants fit the bill and have earned the seal of approval from a whopping 32,000 shoppers.

Everyone likes wearing cozy socks this time of year, and this pack of five pairs, which is 58 percent off right now, makes a great stocking stuffer or secret Santa present. This comfy crew neck sweater is also fitting for cuddling up on the couch this winter, but it can be dressed up with jeans, too. Choose between 32 solid colors (or snag a few.)

Buy It! Anrabess Crewneck Batwing Ribbed Sweater, $41.99; amazon.com

Last-Minute Amazon Home Gifts

Although home gifts are more practical than flashy jewelry or sleek sunglasses, that means they're more useful, too. Chances are, someone on your shopping list will be super grateful to receive the plush pillows they wouldn't normally splurge on for themselves or the space heater that'll keep their cold office space toasty this winter.

Those who spend lots of time in the kitchen will appreciate how much easier this vegetable chopper, which includes multiple sizes of dicers and spiralizers, makes cooking. More than 39,000 Amazon shoppers rave about how much time and energy it saves them.

Buy It! Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

This Belgian waffle maker is a fun way for the amateur chefs on your list to spend winter mornings at home in 2023. Nearly 30,000 Amazon reviewers enjoy whipping up waffles with this kitchen gadget, and right now, you can score it for just $20.

Hurry! Many of these last minute gift ideas need to be ordered today in order to arrive before Christmas.

