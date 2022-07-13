Amazon Prime Day Ends Soon! Add These 20 Last-Minute Deal to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
If you love to save money (who doesn't?) but have yet to add things to your Amazon cart during Prime Day, it's now or never!
Anyone with a Prime membership has until 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT tonight to shop the retailer's biggest event of the year — that means there are just a few hours left, depending on when you're reading this. The website is still overflowing with millions of epic Prime Day deals in every department, including fashion, home, beauty, and electronics.
We've been browsing and refreshing for the past 48 hours to determine the products we think are worth adding to your cart before the day is over. Below, we put together a list to help you make the most of the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.
Shop Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals
Amazon is offering some of its most impressive deals of the year on big ticket items, like vacuums, TVs, kitchen appliances, and smart devices, so you'll definitely want to take advantage while you can. Some normally pricey tech items you can save big on include this gold SE model of the Apple Watch and these wireless Beats headphones. You can also snag this 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby vision for $330 off and this Echo Dot for 60 percent off.
For a hands-free way to clean your floors, we suggest investing in this Roomba robot vacuum while you can get it for a whopping $120 off. You can schedule it to run while you're at work or running errands, making it easier than ever to check one chore off your list. Those with furry friends or little ones may want to have this mini portable steam cleaner at their disposal — it's now 21 percent off. By using high-pressure and high-temperature steam, it's a chemical-free way to spot clean stains and sanitize surfaces.
One of our top kitchen picks this Prime Day is this seafoam green Dash air fryer that's so pretty you'll want to keep it sitting out on your countertop. It has a 6-quart basket that uses "aircrisp technology" instead of oil to make foods crispy, and it's currently $20 off for Prime members. And if you have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, you may want to while the popular seven-in-one pressure cooker is 35 percent off.
In the fashion department, we're eyeing this cute ruched shoulder bag from JW Pei that supermodels and celebrities have been carrying a lot recently — Lupita Nyong'o, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Megan Fox are just a few of its famous fans. The vegan leather bag is available in 13 gorgeous colors for 20 percent off right now.
Speaking of celeb-loved products, the Solawave wand that Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, Mandy Moore, and so many other A-listers use for glowing skin is $59 off. The little tool harnesses the power of red light therapy and a few other skincare technologies to diminish fine lines and wrinkles and boost skin's natural radiance.
If you haven't taken advantage of these Prime deals, now's your last chance to do so. Keep scrolling to add all 20 of our must-have products to your cart before it's too late!
Buy It! Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer with Temperature Control, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $64.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner Powerful Multipurpose Portable Heavy-Duty Steamer for Floors, $149.78 (orig. $189.78); amazon.com
Buy It! Dreo Cruiser Pro Tower Fan 90-Degree Oscillating Fan, $69.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrip 44-Pack, $29.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $68.60 (orig. $98); amazon.com
Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand, $89.99 (orig. $149); amazon.com
Buy It! GHD Air 1600w Professional Hair Dryer, $159.20 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $58.95 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $45.01 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $48.90 (orig. $69.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, $21.50 (orig. $29.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple Watch SE Smart Watch with Gold Aluminum Case, $219 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $114.95 (orig. $195.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Echo Dot 4th Generation, $19.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, $499.99 (orig. $829.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Halidodo 60-Pack of Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask 5-Ply, $19.19 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
