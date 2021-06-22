Amazon's Epic Sale Ends Tonight! Shop the 25 Best Prime Day Deals Before It's Too Late
Trust us, these savings are too good to pass up
In case you missed it: Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, but there's not much time left to shop!
The two-day extravaganza kicked off yesterday, offering Prime members exclusive access to a record-breaking two million deals across practically every category, including tech, home, kitchen, pets, and fashion. Prime users, or those who signed up for a free 30-day trial, can score everything from big-ticket items to everyday necessities for major discounts.
But Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means there are less than 10 hours to grab these savings - so we're here to help you navigate this behemoth of a sale. We put together a curated list of the deals you absolutely need to shop before the day is over, including some of the most popular Prime Day products - like the Instant Pot and Apple AirPods - along with a few unexpected finds, like a can't-miss markdown on this giant memory foam bean bag for lounging.
Shop 25 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch 64GB in Sky Blue, $519.99 (orig. $599)
- New Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm, $349 (orig. $429)
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $78 (orig. $199.99)
- Echo Show 10 HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa, $189.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Toshiba 43-Inch Smart HD 1080p Fire TV, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49.95 (orig. $79.99)
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Electric Egg Cooker, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra, $21.99 (orig. $38)
- Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $22.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair: Giant 5' Memory Foam, $99 (orig. $147.70)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress King Size, $636 (orig. $795)
- DHP Junior Twin Metal Loft Bed with Slide, $161.50 (orig. $237.99)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199)
- Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, $118 (orig. $169.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Outlet Works with Alexa 2-Pack, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Nylabone Power Chew Textured Dog Chew Ring Toy Flavor, $16.03 (orig. $19.99)
- Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Amazon Basics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts, $32.64 (orig. $46.67)
- Cupshe One-Piece Wrap Color-Block Tie Bathing Suit, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Sojos Cat Eye Sunglasses, $11.19 (orig. $19.99)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $48.74 (orig. $65)
- Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts with Side Pockets, $13.99 (orig. $19.99-$39.99)
Prime Day is one of the best times to snag steep discounts on tech products, from streaming devices to smart gadgets to wearable accessories. The newest version of the Apple Watch is currently $80 off, while Sony's noise-cancelling headphones are $121 off. Plus, the highly reviewed Echo Dot - which was the most popular Prime Day purchase last year - is at its lowest price ever. And don't forget to add a few of these top-rated smart plugs to your cart while they're 35 percent off. The outlet instantly makes any ordinary gadget smart home-compatible.
Some of our favorite Prime Day deals come from the home and kitchen departments. Members can get this Roborock vacuum for $170 off and the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for 33 percent off. If you have yet to try an Instant Pot (the famous kitchen countertop appliance that's always a best-seller during this shopping event), you'll definitely want to do so now while it's a whopping $50 off.
If you're shopping for your summer wardrobe, we suggest scooping up this customer-loved swimsuit that's less than $25 and these Adidas fashion sneakers that are now under $50. (Psst… These bike shorts with over 33,000 five-star ratings are also on sale for only $14!)
There are so many good savings happening on Amazon now, but you'll have to act fast to get them. Keep scrolling to add these last-minute Prime Day deals to your cart before it's too late.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
