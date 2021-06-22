Amazon's Epic Sale Ends Tonight! Shop the 25 Best Prime Day Deals Before It's Too Late

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Trust us, these savings are too good to pass up

In case you missed it: Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, but there's not much time left to shop!

The two-day extravaganza kicked off yesterday, offering Prime members exclusive access to a record-breaking two million deals across practically every category, including tech, home, kitchen, pets, and fashion. Prime users, or those who signed up for a free 30-day trial, can score everything from big-ticket items to everyday necessities for major discounts.

But Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means there are less than 10 hours to grab these savings - so we're here to help you navigate this behemoth of a sale. We put together a curated list of the deals you absolutely need to shop before the day is over, including some of the most popular Prime Day products - like the Instant Pot and Apple AirPods - along with a few unexpected finds, like a can't-miss markdown on this giant memory foam bean bag for lounging.

Shop 25 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Some of our favorite Prime Day deals come from the home and kitchen departments. Members can get this Roborock vacuum for $170 off and the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for 33 percent off. If you have yet to try an Instant Pot (the famous kitchen countertop appliance that's always a best-seller during this shopping event), you'll definitely want to do so now while it's a whopping $50 off.

If you're shopping for your summer wardrobe, we suggest scooping up this customer-loved swimsuit that's less than $25 and these Adidas fashion sneakers that are now under $50. (Psst… These bike shorts with over 33,000 five-star ratings are also on sale for only $14!)

There are so many good savings happening on Amazon now, but you'll have to act fast to get them. Keep scrolling to add these last-minute Prime Day deals to your cart before it's too late.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch 64GB in Sky Blue, $519.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com

Buy It! New Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm, $349 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Buy It! Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $78 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Show 10 HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa, $189.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Toshiba 43-Inch Smart HD 1080p Fire TV, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49.95 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dash Deluxe Rapid Electric Egg Cooker, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra, $21.99 (orig. $38); amazon.com

Buy It! Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $22.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair: Giant 5' Memory Foam, $99 (orig. $147.70); amazon.com

Buy It! Casper Sleep Element Mattress King Size, $636 (orig. $795); amazon.com

Buy It! DHP Junior Twin Metal Loft Bed with Slide, $161.50 (orig. $237.99); amazon.com

Buy It! 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, $118 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug Outlet Works with Alexa 2-Pack, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nylabone Power Chew Textured Dog Chew Ring Toy Flavor, $16.03 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts, $32.64 (orig. $46.67); amazon.com

Buy It! Cupshe One-Piece Wrap Color-Block Tie Bathing Suit, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sojos Cat Eye Sunglasses, $11.19 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $48.74 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts with Side Pockets, $13.99 (orig. $19.99-$39.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: