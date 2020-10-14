Amazon’s Epic Sale Ends Tonight! Shop the 15 Best Prime Day Deals Before It’s Too Late
Including savings on the Dyson Airwrap, Roomba vacuum, and face masks
There are less than 24 hours until Amazon Prime Day officially comes to an end — so if you’re a Prime member and haven’t started taking advantage of its over one million exclusive deals, now’s the time to do so. (And if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to instantly become a Prime member and access the deals.)
No need to worry if you didn’t shop yesterday, there are still plenty of incredible savings on those big-ticket items you’re likely looking for or willing to splurge on. There are also so many affordable deals under $25 to get your hands on ASAP. Plus, there’s no better time to get a head start on all your holiday shopping. With prices dropping at an all-time low, these deals are just as good (if not better) than the ones you’ll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
There’s very limited time left to shop, so to help you navigate this massive sale quickly, we rounded up 15 last-minute Prime Day deals you should add to your cart before the Amazon’s shopping extravaganza ends at 11:59pm PT tonight (Wednesday, October 14).
The Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now:
- Kids Single Use Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $88 (orig. $199)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $127.97 (orig. $179.95)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected, $399.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Instant Pot Ultra 3-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $119.95)
- Samsung Series 50-Inch Class QLED Smart TV, $497.99 (orig. $649.99)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199)
- Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $17.54–$19.60 (orig. $28)
- C9 Champion Women's Sculpt Lasercut Capri Legging, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $27.30 (orig. $39)
- Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $36.32–$43.58 (orig. $65)
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $499.99 (orig. $549.99)
Prime members can score the iRobot Roomba vacuum for a whopping $200 off and the Apple Airpods for just $115, which is their lowest price ever. Plus, it’s extremely rare to find a deal on the Dyson Airwrap, so the fact that you can save $50 on the complete styler set is a big deal (and it probably won’t stay in stock for much longer).
If you’re looking to stock up on protective gear for the whole family, the retailer has a slew of markdowns on face masks for adults and kids. Shoppers can get a pack of three Levi’s reusable bandana-print coverings for just under $13 or this pack of 50 colorfully patterned disposable kids face masks for 30 percent off.
And while Prime Day is best known for its savings on home goods and tech products, you definitely won’t want to sleep on its fashion deals section. These popular mid-rise skinny jeans are less than $30 and these comfy Adidas fashion sneakers are nearly half-off.
Prices go back up at midnight PT, so don’t miss your chance to score these massive savings while you still can. Keep scrolling to shop and happy saving!
