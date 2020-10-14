Amazon’s Epic Sale Ends Tonight! Shop the 15 Best Prime Day Deals Before It’s Too Late

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are less than 24 hours until Amazon Prime Day officially comes to an end — so if you’re a Prime member and haven’t started taking advantage of its over one million exclusive deals, now’s the time to do so. (And if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to instantly become a Prime member and access the deals.)

No need to worry if you didn’t shop yesterday, there are still plenty of incredible savings on those big-ticket items you’re likely looking for or willing to splurge on. There are also so many affordable deals under $25 to get your hands on ASAP. Plus, there’s no better time to get a head start on all your holiday shopping. With prices dropping at an all-time low, these deals are just as good (if not better) than the ones you’ll find on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

There’s very limited time left to shop, so to help you navigate this massive sale quickly, we rounded up 15 last-minute Prime Day deals you should add to your cart before the Amazon’s shopping extravaganza ends at 11:59pm PT tonight (Wednesday, October 14).

The Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now:

Prices go back up at midnight PT, so don’t miss your chance to score these massive savings while you still can. Keep scrolling to shop and happy saving!

Buy It! Kids Single Use Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50, $24.49 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3, $12.79 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $88 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $127.97 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connected, $399.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Instant Pot Ultra 3-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Samsung Series 50-Inch Class QLED Smart TV, $497.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Buy It! 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $17.54–$19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! C9 Champion Women's Sculpt Lasercut Capri Legging, $23.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $27.30 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $36.32–$43.58 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $499.99 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com

