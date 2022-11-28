Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 46 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late

Our favorite Monday of the year is quickly coming to an end, but don't fret: Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is still overflowing with amazing deals.

The retailer has been a treasure trove of savings since the turkey was served, offering shoppers millions of steeply discounted products across every department, including home, fashion, beauty, and tech. Unlike Prime Day, you don't need to be a member to access most of these deals. But it's definitely beneficial to be one for all the perks.

Not only will your Prime membership give you convenient two-day shipping, but it'll also unlock access to a slew of other benefits, like popular movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals with Prime Video, hundreds of new books and magazines with Prime Reading, and the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts and music with Amazon Music.

Oh, and there's a special section of deals Just for Prime members that's constantly rotating with hot new finds at incredibly low prices, from furniture to pet products to electronics. Not sure you're ready to commit? Try signing up for a free 30-day trial to reap the benefits ahead of the holidays.

Now for the fun part: buying things! As your resident shopping experts, we've been keeping tabs on the latest and greatest savings all day long.

Amazon's Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals Right Now:

Cyber Monday is an especially good time to scoop up those big-ticket items that you might not buy regularly, like a new 4K TV and floor care devices. In fact, one of the best deals we've come across so far is on this Inse cordless stick vacuum (originally $450) that's now going for a whopping 78 percent off for Prime members. If you prefer a hands-free way to clean your floors, scoop up this Shark robot vacuum while it's 38 percent off.

Some other can't-beat deals we discovered include the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones for $100 less, Samsung 85-inch 4K TV for $2,000 off, and these Dearfoams slipper-like boots that are 37 percent off. And these are just a few of the millions of amazing discounts you can snag from the retailer right now.

Like most Cyber Monday sales, products go back up in price come Tuesday — deals officially expire at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, which means there's not much time left to save. We'll continue to update this article until the shopping holiday comes to an end, so be sure to check back frequently so you don't miss out.

Keep scrolling to add more last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday deals to your cart before it's too late!

Best Home Deals

'Tis the season to score home savings galore, especially if you're looking for holiday decorations. Since the Christmas tree is usually the focal point of your living room, we say the bigger the better. So you'll definitely want to add this 6.5-foot artificial tree to your cart while it's 46 percent off. It comes decorated with lights and has easily adjustable branches for hanging ornaments.

If you really want to spread holiday cheer throughout your home, stock up on these Homesick Candles that smell like eucalyptus and fresh spruce. When cared for properly, they can burn for up to 80 hours, which means you can keep them lit all December long. And when the temperatures drop below freezing, you'll want something warm and cozy to cuddle up under, like this best-selling electric blanket that's now under $53.

Best Kitchen Deals

Depending on your family holiday traditions, you're likely to be spending a little extra time in the kitchen over the next few weeks — so it's important to have all the essentials at your fingertips. If you're planning to bake festive cookies, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer will make the job even easier. The 3.5-quart version is currently 32 percent off, which is the lowest price it's been in the past month, according to Amazon.

While the countertop appliance is still relatively expensive, the KitchenAid Hand Mixer is a good budget-friendly choice that even Jennifer Garner uses for baking. It has stainless steel turbo beaters that move at five speeds to eliminate some of the pain from mixing ingredients with a regular spoon. Some other kitchen deals we're eyeing include this Nespresso machine that brews coffee and espresso for 30 percent off and the newest model of the Instant Pot that's now $50 off.

Best Tech Deals

Now's the time to deck your home out with all the smart technology you could ever want. There are tons of Amazon devices on sale, like the Fire TV Stick that enables streaming on any regular screen for half-off and the Ring Video Doorbell that lets you monitor your front door for $40 off.

And you can easily turn on or off kitchen appliances, lamps, or Christmas tree lights with voice control thanks to these Kasa smart plugs that come as a pack of two for $13. And if you've been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to get certain Apple products, Cyber Monday is a good excuse to do so. The newest model of the iPad Mini is $40 off and the second-generation Apple AirPods are 43 percent off, bringing the price down to just $90 for a pair.

Best Fashion Deals

Staying warm and stylish is even extra affordable this holiday season: Amazon's fashion department is brimming with thousands of steeply discounted cozy pieces. If you're not a fan of holiday pajamas, these rib-knit lounge pants from Daily Ritual might be the next best option. They're made from a supremely soft fabric with plenty of stretch to enjoy cookies and other sweets, and they come in five colors, including a deep green that will match your Christmas tree.

Also, peep this can't-miss deal on the viral Orolay coat (also dubbed the Amazon coat) that thousands of shoppers love. It also earned a spot on Oprah's list of Favorite Things a few years ago. Speaking of celebrity-approved styles, the JW Pei handbag that A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox, and Gigi Hadid have all carried is $16 off today only. Despite its size, shoppers say the little shoulder bag is actually quite spacious and great for the price.

Best Beauty Deals

For the beauty lovers in your life, be sure to check out the array of makeup, skincare, and haircare deals Amazon has to offer for Cyber Monday. In case you didn't know, you can buy tons of premium brands at the retailer, including Laneige, Lancôme, Olaplex, and Sunday Riley, along with a slew of indie beauty brands.

You've probably seen at least one video on TikTok of someone showing off their NuFace before and after photos. Even Hailey Bieber uses the device as part of her skincare routine. The skin-tightening tool uses microcurrent technology to tone and sculpt the face, and right now, you can get the NuFace Trinity bundle that comes with a lip and eye attachment for 25 percent off.

Some other beauty deals you won't want to miss? This gel nail kit that comes with all the basics you need to get started for under $45. It's one of Amazon's most reviewed options, and it has 17,000 five-star ratings. There's also the Shark Hair Dryer for $80 off that customers say rivals more expensive brands.

