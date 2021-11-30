Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals End Soon — Add These 18 Products to Your Cart Before It's Too Late
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are ending soon, so if you have yet to shop or still have items sitting in your cart, we recommend purchasing ASAP.
The retailer discounted more than 10,000 products in honor of the shopping holiday across every category, including fashion, beauty, home, and tech. There are markdowns on everything from big-ticket items, like Roomba vacuums and 4K TVs, to everyday essentials, like Tide Pods and face masks. And if you have a Prime subscription, you can score many deals that are exclusive to members.
As your resident shopping expert, we've been browsing Amazon all day and keeping tabs on the most popular deals to help you find the most bang for your buck. If you've already crossed off everything on your list, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to something nice. With just a few hours left to shop, we curated a list of products you absolutely need to buy before Cyber Monday is over — and everything is under $100.
Here are 18 last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday deals you won't want to miss out on:
- Hanes Ultimate Comfy Support ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, $12.74 (orig. $30)
- Health Priority Natural Organic Vitamin E Oil, $22.47 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $23.95 (orig. $39.95)
- Dynamic Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set, $27.99 with Prime membership (orig. $34.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Straw Lid, $37.46 (orig. $49.95)
- JW Pei Gabbi Bag, $45.59 with Prime membership (orig. $79.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2, $47.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Shearling Trucker Jackets, $52.24-$58.80 (orig. $98)
- Shark Vacuum Mop Bundle, $62.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $64.95 (orig. $109.95)
- Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, $65.70 (orig. $85)
- Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover 20lbs, $67.49 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $78.40 with Subscribe & Save coupon (orig. $98)
- All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, $79.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, $84.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Henckels Solution 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $99.95 (orig. $129.95)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
We discovered a slew of celeb-loved products on sale for Cyber Monday, including the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that made Oprah's list of Favorite Things this year, the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers that Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid wear outdoors, and the Revitalash serum that Meghan Markle once praised for achieving long eyelashes.
Buy It! Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $23.95 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $64.95 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com
Buy It! RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, $78.40 with coupon (orig. $98); amazon.com
And you won't want to miss your chance to add the trendy JW Pei Gabbi bag to your cart while it's 43 percent off. The tiny shoulder bag has become something of an icon around Hollywood and social media this year. Not only has it been slung over the shoulders of supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Irina Shayk, but it's also gone viral on TikTok. It would make a great under-$50 gift for your most stylish friend.
Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Bag, $45.59 with Prime membership (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Some other noteworthy deals you can still grab on Amazon include this set of best-selling Beckham Hotel pillows that's $48, this Levi's shearling-lined denim jacket for nearly half-off, and this 15-piece Henckels knife set that's $30 off. And if you didn't get your hands on a pair of Apple AirPods before they sold out, you might consider scooping up these noise-cancelling Beats earbuds that are 33 percent off.
Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2, $47.99 with Prime membership (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Shearling Trucker Jackets, $52.24-$58.80 (orig. $98); amazon.com
There are also several products that have double discounts for Cyber Monday thanks to special coupons that can be redeemed by simply clicking them; they include this Keurig coffee maker that's a total of $56 off and this vitamin E oil with more than 6,300 five-star ratings that's a total of $18 off.
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals end at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, so be sure to get them in your cart before it's too late.
