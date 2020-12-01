Shop

Amazon’s Epic Cyber Monday Sale Ends Tonight! Here Are 25 Last-Minute Deals You Need to Add to Your Cart

Including Dyson vacuums, Apple AirPods, and the viral Orolay coat

By Alex Warner
November 30, 2020 08:30 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Amazon

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals officially come to an end in less than 12 hours — so if you haven’t shopped yet, now’s a good time to start! 

There are markdowns in every single category, so you’ll be able to conveniently find almost everything you’re looking for on sale in one place. There are thousands of incredible savings on top products like Apple AirPods, Samsung TVs, and Dyson vacuums. Apart from big-ticket items, some of Amazon’s best items are under $25 and would make great gifts for friends and family.

With over 81,000 items on sale and not much time left to shop, we’ve highlighted 25 of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you need to add to your cart before they expire. 

The Best Last-Minute Amazon Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now:

Some of the most notable deals include the Roborock robot vacuum for $240 off, this set of Le Creuset bakeware for 31 percent off, and the pack of 50 disposable face masks for 16 cents apiece. Plus, at $200 off, the Apple Watch Series 5 is currently the cheapest it’s ever been.

You can also find celeb-loved products on sale, like the Foreo Luna Mini facial cleansing device that’s loved by Chrissy Teigen, the viral Amazon coat that Emma Stone was spotted in at the airport, and the comfy Superga sneakers that Kate Middleton has worn for years

While you don’t have to be a Prime member to access these deals, being one comes with a slew of amazing perks, like extra savings on products under Amazon’s Just for Prime section. If you’re not already a member, click here to sign up or try a free 30-day trial during the holidays.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale ends November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT (December 1 at 3 a.m. ET), so keep scrolling for the last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday deals you need to take advantage of before it’s too late. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $109 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coat, $149.99 (orig. $246.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Zappos

Buy It! Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $45.50 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket, $22.36 (orig. $24); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal Series 4K HDR Smart TV with Alexa, $897.99 (orig. $1,197.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker Electric, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Lowes

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Electric Toothbrush, $94.97 (orig. $179.94); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5, $499 (orig. $749); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mae Women's Lace Padded Bralette, $10.99 (orig. $15.84); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Women's Patch-Pocket Chino, $17.99 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Champion Cotton Mask Pack of 5, $15.56 (orig. $18.51); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Foreo Luna Mini 2, $71.40 (orig. $119); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker, $79.99 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Bakeware 4-Piece Set, $119.95 (orig. $173.95); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Petmaker Waterproof Pet Blankets, $21.20 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Shoes, $69 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tomrick Care Disposable Face Masks 50-Pack, $5.90 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case of Colors, $14.69 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fisher-Price Walk Bounce & Ride Pony, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vankyo Leisure 470 Mini Projector with Synchronize Smartphone Screen, $93.49 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Monday Deals 2020:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com