Post-Thanksgiving, you may have spent the morning cleaning up after your holiday party or squeezing out a few extra moments with your loved ones from out of town. But not to worry — even if you missed the first wave of Black Friday deals, you can still score impressive discounts on pretty much every item on your list.

While you could toss on your favorite sweatpants and rush to the mall, why leave the comfort of your home when you can open up your computer and find hundreds of last-minute deals? Amazon is offering huge savings on products across every category, including home, tech, fashion, and beauty. And unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a Prime member to get in on most of these deals — but there are so many benefits to signing up.

A free 30-day trial of Prime ensures that all of your last-minute holiday gifts arrive even sooner thanks to free two-day shipping on qualifying items. You'll also get a number of other perks, including Prime Video's entire catalog of movies and TV, Prime Reading's thousands of books and magazines, ad-free top podcasts and music with Amazon Music, and access to Amazon's new Stock Up and Save section, where members get 25 percent off when they spend $50 on Amazon bulk items.

And if you're still not sold, there's even a section of deals just for Prime members that's frequently updated with popular new items at incredibly low prices, including deals on groceries, furniture, pet supplies, electronics, and so much more.

Whether you're browsing for yourself or getting ahead on your holiday shopping, Amazon's Black Friday sale will be your one-stop shop. But you'll want to hurry — there are only a few more hours to get in on these savings, and popular items are going fast. We sorted through hundreds of items to find only the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, fashion, beauty products to make the shopping process so much easier for you. (There's already enough stress around the holidays!)

Pour yourself a cup of hot tea, put on some cozy slippers, and find the best last-minute Black Friday deals to shop at Amazon below.

Amazon's Best Last-Minute Deals Right Now

Black Friday is the best time to purchase big-ticket items like TVs, kitchen appliances, and other must-have tech that normally costs a pretty penny. Because right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on pricier products, like the Samsung 75-Inch Class 4K Series Quantum HDR Smart TV, which is a whopping $1,500 off.

If you've had your eye on Apple earbuds for some time now, Black Friday is one of the few times of the year when they go on sale, and you can score the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds for $50 off.

This is also an ideal time to upgrade your cleaning products, as top-rated items like the Bissell CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner are heavily discounted. The device both vacuums and mops, allowing you to cut time from your cleaning routine, and over 16,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five stars. And if you want to put even less effort into cleaning (but still see impressive results), the Eufy RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum is nearly half-off right now.

With just hours left until Saturday, there's not too much time left to save. We'll continue to update this article until the sale comes to an end on Friday, so be sure to check back if you need any last-minute items.

Best Last-Minute Home Deals at Amazon

Holiday season is here, so it's time to break out those festive decorations. If you need to add more to your collection, Amazon marked down tons of wintry candles, decorations, and other home items, including the Mozsoy Artificial Christmas Tree. Normally $400, you can get this fake Christmas tree on sale for $120, meaning you'll save more than you spend. And it'll come just in time to decorate!

Does your old, stiff mattress have you tossing and turning all night long? Give yourself the gift of deep, restful sleep with this on-sale mattress by Signature Design by Ashley Chime. The popular mattress has over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one reviewer said sleeping on it gave them the "best sleep in years." The popular mattress is designed with gel memory foam and 680 individually wrapped coils for maximum lumbar support.

Best Last-Minute Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Let's face it, we spend most of our time in the kitchen —whether or not it's the holiday season. Your inner chef deserves top-quality appliances, especially when you can get them for so much cheaper at Amazon's Black Friday sale. Score the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine for under $120 right now for barista-grade coffee at the press of a button every single morning.

Or finally try one of those air fryers your friends rave about, like this best-selling one by Cosori that's 23 percent off right now. It offers 12 one-touch functions designed to perfectly cook everything from steak and seafood to vegetables and French fries. Heck, you can even bake things in it (hello Christmas cookies!).

This is also a great time to upgrade your cookware, especially since the Crockpot Artisan Round Enameled 7-Quart Cast-Iron Dutch Oven is a whopping 53 percent off. Oh, the soups you will make!

Best Last-Minute Tech Deals at Amazon

Tech can definitely be pricey, but it's almost always worth it when you get to enjoy the crystal-clear sounds from your new wireless headphones, super speedy connection on a brand new tablet, or a fresh new book at the click of a button on your new Kindle.

Treat yourself or a loved one to all of these goodies while they're on sale, including the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, which are half-off — one of the lowest prices we've seen! Other Apple products, like the 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, are also marked down.

Another head-turning deal is the one on Amazon's Echo smart hub, which is 50 percent off right now. It's basically a bunch of little tech items all in one — you can stream songs, set reminders, ask questions, and control compatible lights, locks, and sensors with this small but mighty device. It makes for a great gift for the person who has everything.

Best Last-Minute Fashion Deals at Amazon

Winter is all about staying cozy, and you can do that while saving big on Black Friday. Must-haves like chunky sweaters, puffer jackets, and winter boots are marked down at Amazon's sale — but not for much longer. You can also cozy up in the matching loungewear style Jennifer Lopez has worn for years with the on-sale Prettygarden Two-Piece Loungewear Set, which is made of a warm knit fabric, machine-washable, and available in 20 colors.

Looking for new work or date night staples? Take a page from Hilary Duff and Kerry Washington's book and try out leather leggings. Although they only cost $18 right now, the Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings look so luxe, plus tons of reviewers are raving about their flattering design and comfy fit.

Best Last-Minute Beauty Deals at Amazon

Have a sister who's obsessed with beauty? Black Friday is the perfect time to secure all of her holiday presents in one easy place. Since there's no better gift than glowing skin, the chart-topping Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence is marked down for the next few hours. The serum is made with mucin, a bodily secretion of snails (its retrieval isn't harmful to snails, according to the brand) and may help treat cystic acne, boost elasticity, and replenish dry skin over time.

You can also score some pricier beauty tools (either for yourself or a loved one), including the ultra-popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer, which helps produce salon-worthy blowouts right from home. The Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush is also included in the savings — you can get the popular electric toothbrush for 32 percent off right now.

And we all know that affordable drugstore mascara is one of the biggest beauty hacks. The Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara will offer you extension-like, voluminous lashes for under $10. One shopper said it's "long-standing," and others rave about the clean, even application, calling it the "best mascara" they've tried.

With only a few more hours left in the day, you definitely don't want to miss out on these impressive deals. Shop more last-minute Black Friday deals at Amazon below.

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $79 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Bissell CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner, $199.49 (orig. $257.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo, $99.98 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hyc00 Travel Duffle Bag, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mozsoy Artificial Christmas Tree, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NuFace Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye Attachment Set, $336.75 (orig. $449); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

