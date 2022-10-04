11 Cozy Home Essentials to Shop on Amazon, According to Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre have so much to celebrate.

If you've been following the actress and the singer, you'll know that these two aren't shy about sharing their affectionate relationship on social media and through musical collaborations; and now that they're engaged, their better-together energy is downright undeniable. PEOPLE recently caught up with the talented duo to check in on how the wedding planning process is going.

"Our favorite part has been celebrating our friendships! I don't think people talk about how much joy there is in asking your bridal party to be a part of your wedding day," Condor tells PEOPLE. "I sat down with all of my girls individually and surprised them with a bridesmaid box filled with cute little things, and reflected on the best memories. Oh, and I also finally pulled the trigger on my dress! I'm so stoked [about it] — but Anthony will not get a single peek until the big day."

While De La Torre may not have been witness to watching his bride-to-be say yes to the dress, he's certainly no stranger to shopping. In fact, we learned that he played a big part in putting together the couple's Amazon Wedding Registry — a beautifully curated wish list that provides a sneak peek into what their serendipitous life is like behind the scenes.

"We love a wide range of things, so our registry really reflects who we are as people. We share an Amazon account, but I'm really the one rounding out the orders and adding things to the cart on the day-to-day," De La Torre tells PEOPLE. Condor playfully interjected that she sometimes has to regulate her fiancé's Amazon shopping time to desktop browsing only, since the app makes placing orders on the fly a little too accessible.

"That easy swipe on the app is so dangerous!" she laughs.

As for what's on their registry, the lovebirds honed in on items that spark joy, including plush throw blankets, scented candles, and modern kitchen essentials to spruce up their space.

"We've had our home for years, so we just wanted to give it a face lift. We picked out things that felt fresh and new, but still cozy. The basis of our foundation is safety — when we first met, we instantly felt at home with each other, so we wanted everything in our home to be soothing and comfortable," Condor shares.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star pointed out the items she's most excited about are food related, including a wooden charcuterie board, new dishes, and a dazzling Breville Waffle Maker, to name a few.

"Anthony makes the best breakfasts ever, but he's never made me waffles because we didn't own a waffle maker. That's about to change!" she says.

Speaking of fancy new home gadgets, De La Torre is equally excited about adding a turntable to the living room so he can do what he does best: make music.

"When you go into someone's home and you see a turntable, you instantly think they're classy and cool and put together, right? Our hope is that when we host gatherings we can create that same illusion," he says with a laugh.

Shop the turntable and more fun standouts from Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's wedding registry below.

