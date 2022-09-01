All the Best Labor Day Deals from Target, Walmart, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Worth Shopping This Weekend

Save up to 73 percent on furniture, fashion, tech, and more

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 1, 2022 05:00 AM

It's official: Labor Day 2022 sales are on! Ahead of the unofficial end of summer, a bunch of retailers are already dropping impressive deals across home, tech, fashion, and more.

Whether you're looking to refresh your living space, upgrade your gadgets, or build your fall wardrobe, there are plenty of Labor Day sales to shop right now. Instead of combing through each sale this holiday weekend, we did the work for you and found the best deals (up to 73 percent off!) from Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, and Wayfair. That includes markdowns on Apple, Dyson, Tory Burch, Adidas, and more customer-favorite brands.

Keep scrolling for Labor Day deals on everything from smart TVs and sofas to vacuums and cardigans.

Best Target Labor Day Deals

Target's summer send-off sale is packed with eye-catching deals on gadgets, including the TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV that's on sale for $140 right now. With high definition resolution, the compact smart TV displays thousands of streaming channels. And it comes with a remote that's super easy to use.

If you want to invest in a cleaning gadget from a mega-popular brand, snap up the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum before it flies off (virtual) shelves. Currently 26 percent off, the lightweight stick vacuum is designed to deep clean hard floors and carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning, so you can keep your entire home spotless. Reviewers who gave the device a five-star rating rave about its "great suction," with one saying it "picks up pet hair, human hair, and crumbs galore."

Best Walmart Labor Day Deals

Shopping for home upgrades? Walmart's massive Labor Day sale is overflowing with discounts on furniture, dinnerware, cleaning devices, small kitchen appliances, and more. For cleaner air at home, we're eyeing the Holmes True HEPA 360 Air Purifier that has three layers of filtration and three speed settings. Along with large particles like dust bunnies, it also removes up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles.

If you're looking for furniture suitable for small spaces, check out the Dhp Cooper Loveseat while it's on sale for $199. The durable two-seat sofa has a wood frame and solid wood legs. And the pocket-coil seats are upholstered in soft velvet, making it comfortable to lounge in.

Best Nordstrom Labor Day Deals

The unofficial start of fall this weekend means cold weather is right around the corner, depending where you live. Luckily, Nordstrom has plenty of deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories you can wear for the new season. If you're looking for cozy pieces, snap up this chunky knit sweater that's marked down to just $13. Currently available in four colors, the soft sweater is made mostly of polyester. Shoppers love the relaxed fit of the warm sweater, and one raved: "This sweater is such a great basic wardrobe piece!"

As for accessories, we're eyeing the Kate Spade Meringue Leather Crossbody Bag in the color Celeste Blue now that it's 40 percent off. The versatile bag with a cinched topline closure can be worn as a crossbody thanks to a detachable strap. Or you can carry it with the cute braided handle.

Best Wayfair Labor Day Deals

Whether you need new living room seating or bedroom storage, Wayfair's mega Labor Day sale has tons of steep discounts on furniture. That includes savings on clever furniture with multiple functions like the Gracie Oaks Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench that's $465 off. A practical addition to your entryway, the modern farmhouse bench has sliding barn doors and two adjustable shelves. It also serves as a bench, so you can sit on it while putting on the shoes stored inside the shelves. The popular piece has 930 five-star ratings from shoppers who say the "absolutely gorgeous" bench provides "plenty of room" to keep their shoes organized.

If you're looking for more storage space near your bed or couch, opt for the mid-century modern Loon Peak Marone 1-Drawer Nightstand. Along with displaying a picture frame or a plant, the tabletop is perfect for keeping a beverage and your current read on hand. It also has a drawer to keep things that you want out of sight and a bottom shelf for open storage.

Kick off the holiday weekend with our favorite Labor Day deals from Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, and Wayfair. Popular Items are already selling out, so be sure to snap up your favorites.

Buy It! TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $139.99 (orig. $209.99); target.com

Buy It! Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $319.99 (orig. $429.99); target.com

Buy It! Holmes True HEPA 360 Air Purifier with 3-in-1 Filter for Medium Rooms, $64.98 (orig. $98); walmart.com

Buy It! Dhp Cooper Loveseat, $199 (orig. $249); walmart.com

Buy It! BP. Plaited Stitch Recycled Blend Crewneck Sweater, $12.99 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Meringue Leather Crossbody Bag in Celeste Blue, $208.80 (orig. $348); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gracie Oaks Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench in White, $173.99 (orig. $639); wayfair.com

Buy It! Loon Peak Marone 1-Drawer Nightstand in Rustic Brown, $78.99 (orig. $99.99); wayfair.com

