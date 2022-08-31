Lifestyle All the Best Labor Day Weekend Deals at Amazon, from Apple AirPods and Smart Speakers to Mattresses and Vacuums Prices start at $4 By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon

Although you may plan on spending Labor Day weekend planted firmly on the beach, the unofficial final weekend of the summer is full of not-to-be-missed deals. Whether you're thinking about stocking up on back-to-school items or finally buying that robot vacuum cleaner you've had your eye on for months, you can find it on sale. Amazon has thousands of deals for Labor Day, and you don't even need to wait until the weekend to start shopping. Right now, you can score discounts in just about every category, including Amazon devices, electronics, home and kitchen, fashion, and beauty. Don't miss out on grabbing everything from televisions and headphones to swimsuits and mattresses from customer-loved brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Le Creuset, Revlon, and Casper while prices are up to a whopping 84 percent off. Amazon Amazon's Labor Day Amazon Devices Deals Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (orig. $119.99) Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release), $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Echo Buds (2nd Gen), $79.99 (orig. $119.99) Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release), $64.99 (orig. $109.99) Echo Auto, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release), $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Blink Mini Compact Smart Security Camera, $34.99 (orig. $64.99) There are tons of Amazon devices on sale right now, like this Fire TV stick that lets you convert any device into a smart TV — it's now 40 percent off. If it's speakers and voice-controlled devices you're after, look to the space-saving Echo Dot that's just $34, as well as the Echo Show that's now only $65. Plus, don't miss out on grabbing a pair of second generation Echo Buds; the wireless headphones have earned nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer saying they're "blown away" by the sound quality. Amazon Amazon's Labor Day Electronics Deals Apple AirPods Pro, $179.99 (orig. $249) Lenovo 14e Chromebook, $139.99 (orig. $299.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, $299.99 (orig. $429.99) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $139.99 (orig. $199.99) Bose SoundLink Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $79 (orig. $129) Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $279.99 (orig. $399.99) Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $429.99 (orig. $519.99) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $119.98 (orig. $159) Apple Watch Series 7, $399 (orig. $499) Plenty of big-ticket electronics are seriously on sale for Labor Day, including TVs, headphones, and computers. Score the Apple AirPods Pro while they're 28 percent off, as well as the second generation AirPods for as little as $120, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. You can also get the Insignia 50-Inch TV while it's 30 percent off, along with this Bose portable speaker that's been marked down to under $100. Amazon Amazon's Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274) Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen, $625 (orig. $695) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $49.97 (orig. $74.85) Levoit Air Purifier, $42.46 (orig. $49.99) Dreo Space Heater, $67.49 (orig. $74.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300) Besswin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $101.98 with coupon (orig. $599.99) Henckels Forged Premio Starter Knife Set, $69.95 (orig. $128.50) HC Collection Bed Sheets Set, $21.99 (orig. $37.99) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $33.16 (orig. $69.99) PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner, $69.97 (orig. $89.99) Tons of customer-loved home brands, including Le Creuset, Roomba, Lodge, and Casper, are on super sale during Labor Day weekend, so it only makes sense to grab the vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and cookware you've probably been eyeing. Start with the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $200, then look to this top-rated Casper mattress. For the kitchen, you can find a Le Creuset sauteuse oven for 20 percent off and a set of three Henckels knives for $70 — that's just $23 per knife! Amazon Amazon's Labor Day Fashion Deals Hanes Women's Cooldri Short Sleeve Performance V-Neck, $5.99 (orig. $24) Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans, $33.40 (orig. $69.50) Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker, $20 (orig. $80) Merokeety Women's Sleeveless Dress, $48.99 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Dress, $15.69 (orig. $26.95) Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, $77.62 (orig. $155) Cupshe Women's V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) Calvin Klein Women's Modern Bralette, $14.97 (orig. $38) Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Vera Tote Bag, $57 with coupon (orig. $100) As we pivot from summer to fall, your wardrobe will be making a change as well. To prepare, grab a pair of Levi's jeans while they're as little as $33, as well as this sweater dress for those days when it's cold in the morning but warm in the afternoon. Plus, don't miss nabbing a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for just $78 and a Calvin Klein bralette for only $15. Amazon Amazon's Labor Day Beauty Deals AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $39.95 (orig. $59.95) Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $3.99 (orig. $7.99) L'Oréal Eye Defense Eye Cream, $11.96 (orig. $14.29) Revlon Volume Booster Hair Dryer, $15.94 (orig. $19.99) Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, $79.97 (orig. $99.99) Burt's Bees Face Cleanser, $6.99 (orig. $9.99) Revlon One-Step Volumizer, $32.49 (orig. $39.87) Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $15.97 (orig. $17.29) This weekend's deals don't skimp on discounts in just about every beauty category, including skincare, makeup and oral health from big brands like Revlon, L'Oréal, Burt's Bees, and Aquaphor. 