All the Best Labor Day Weekend Deals at Amazon, from Apple AirPods and Smart Speakers to Mattresses and Vacuums

Prices start at $4

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith.

Published on August 31, 2022 05:00 AM

Although you may plan on spending Labor Day weekend planted firmly on the beach, the unofficial final weekend of the summer is full of not-to-be-missed deals. Whether you're thinking about stocking up on back-to-school items or finally buying that robot vacuum cleaner you've had your eye on for months, you can find it on sale.

Amazon has thousands of deals for Labor Day, and you don't even need to wait until the weekend to start shopping. Right now, you can score discounts in just about every category, including Amazon devices, electronics, home and kitchen, fashion, and beauty. Don't miss out on grabbing everything from televisions and headphones to swimsuits and mattresses from customer-loved brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Le Creuset, Revlon, and Casper while prices are up to a whopping 84 percent off.

Keep scrolling to check out the best deals happening during Amazon's Labor Day weekend sale.

Amazon's Labor Day Amazon Devices Deals

There are tons of Amazon devices on sale right now, like this Fire TV stick that lets you convert any device into a smart TV — it's now 40 percent off. If it's speakers and voice-controlled devices you're after, look to the space-saving Echo Dot that's just $34, as well as the Echo Show that's now only $65. Plus, don't miss out on grabbing a pair of second generation Echo Buds; the wireless headphones have earned nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer saying they're "blown away" by the sound quality.

Amazon's Labor Day Electronics Deals

Plenty of big-ticket electronics are seriously on sale for Labor Day, including TVs, headphones, and computers. Score the Apple AirPods Pro while they're 28 percent off, as well as the second generation AirPods for as little as $120, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. You can also get the Insignia 50-Inch TV while it's 30 percent off, along with this Bose portable speaker that's been marked down to under $100.

Amazon's Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Tons of customer-loved home brands, including Le Creuset, Roomba, Lodge, and Casper, are on super sale during Labor Day weekend, so it only makes sense to grab the vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and cookware you've probably been eyeing. Start with the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $200, then look to this top-rated Casper mattress. For the kitchen, you can find a Le Creuset sauteuse oven for 20 percent off and a set of three Henckels knives for $70 — that's just $23 per knife!

Amazon's Labor Day Fashion Deals

As we pivot from summer to fall, your wardrobe will be making a change as well. To prepare, grab a pair of Levi's jeans while they're as little as $33, as well as this sweater dress for those days when it's cold in the morning but warm in the afternoon. Plus, don't miss nabbing a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses for just $78 and a Calvin Klein bralette for only $15.

Amazon's Labor Day Beauty Deals

This weekend's deals don't skimp on discounts in just about every beauty category, including skincare, makeup and oral health from big brands like Revlon, L'Oréal, Burt's Bees, and Aquaphor. You can buy the always-popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer for just $32; shoppers say it gives their hair "so much bounce." And don't forget to add the AquaSonic electric toothbrush to your cart while it's on sale for $40. Users can choose from four modes, and it comes with eight brush heads.

There are thousands of other deals happening at Amazon this week. Start your last holiday summer weekend off by shopping from our picks below, then head to Amazon's deals hub to check out everything else that's on sale right now.

