96 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend

With school back in session and temperatures cooling down, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Now's a really great time to take advantage of all the seasonal deals — but you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to start saving.

You'll want to stock up on deeply discounted warm-weather essentials for next year and start adding new fall styles to your wardrobe, especially since there are some can't-miss deals from Madewell, Nordstrom, and Tory Burch. Plus, J.Crew is offering an extra 50 percent off all sale items, including these chunky leather clogs that remind us of the ones celebrities were wearing everywhere last fall.

Speaking of celebrities, you can snag the popular Solawave wand that A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, and Nicole Kidman use for 20 percent off. The teeny tiny skincare device has also been touted by customers and editors for its ability to deliver "magical" results in two weeks in the form of brighter and more taut skin. For other makeup and skincare deals, you'll definitely want to head to Ulta while its famous 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening.

Looking for home deals? Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart have you covered in that department. This is a particularly good weekend to buy furniture pieces for your living room and bedroom. Now's the time to add that cozy reading chair you've been eyeing to your cart, or invest in a new mattress while you can score one for up to $700 off. While you're at it, don't hesitate to scoop up these breathable bamboo sheets that are on sale from a brand Oprah Winfrey is a fan of and that's also earned a PEOPLE Tested seal of approval.

There are so many good Labor Day sales happening this weekend! Keep scrolling to see the ones you won't want to miss out on, plus, shop some of our favorite picks from them along the way.

Best Fashion Deals

& Other Stories: Shop the sale section while supplies last, where prices start at $2 and fall pieces like sweaters, dresses, pants, and more are up to 60 percent off.

Abercrombie & Fitch: During the End of Summer sale, save up to 40 percent on select men's and women's styles while supplies last.

Adore Me: First-time customers joining the VIP membership can save up to 70 percent on select bras, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, swimwear, and activewear from Friday, September 2 through Tuesday, September 6.

Allbirds: Wool Runners, Tree Loungers, and more popular styles are 40 percent off while supplies last.

Amazon: Score steep savings on thousands of summer fashion essentials from popular brands, like Core 10, Hanes, Danskin, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 Icon Series Laser Cut High-Waist Yoga Legging, $18.98 (orig. $45.90); amazon.com

=classic&" title="Andie Swim" context="body" sid=""/]: Get up to 50 percent off when you spend $350 or more with the code SAVE50 now through Monday, September 5.

Anthropologie: More than 4,000 styles are available in the sale section, and prices start at $5.

Bala Footwear:Save 20 percent on the nurse-approved Bala Twelve sneakers through Tuesday, September 6.

Backcountry: Save up to 70 percent on outdoor clothes and gear for the whole family during the Labor Day weekend sale.

Ban.do: Take 30 percent off sitewide with code TAKE30 through Tuesday, September 6.

Ben Sherman: Save 25 percent sitewide and an additional 15 percent off sale items with code LABORDAY22.

Dearfoams: Take an extra 50 percent off all slippers and footwear on clearance with code SALE50 while supplies last.

Draper James: Take an extra 30 percent off sale styles from Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand with code EXTRA30 through Monday, September 5.

eBags: All bags, luggage, and travel accessories are up to 25 percent off while this sale lasts.

Everlane: Enjoy up to 60 percent off summer styles and 30 percent off denim through Monday, September 5.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt, $44 (orig. $80); everlane.com

Good American: Everything from Khloé Kardashian's fashion brand is 20 percent off with the code TAKE20 for a limited time.

Gilt: The secret sale site is running several events through the holiday weekend, meaning you can save on popular brands like Ugg, Veja, Golden Goose, and more.

Girlfriend Collective: Save 15 percent sitewide and take up to an additional 60 percent off clearance items from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5.

Hill House Home: Select nap dresses and similar styles from the brand are on sale while supplies last.

Hill House

Buy It! Hill House Home The Daphne Dress, $90 (orig. $150); hillhousehome.com

Ink + Alloy: Everything from the woman-owned statement accessory brand is 22 percent off with code LABOR22 through Tuesday, September 6.

J.Crew: Save 30 percent on all purchases and take an extra 50 percent off sale styles with code LONGWKND during the Summer-to-Fall Sale.

La Coochie: Take $10 off orders from the underwear brand of at least $99 with code LaborDay10 and $15 off orders of $149 or more with code LaborDay15 from Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5.

Lively: Save 15 percent sitewide on bras, underwear, loungewear, swim, and more with code CREW15 from Thursday, September 1 through Thursday, September 8.

Lo and Sons: Save up to 50 percent on classic bags and accessories for travel and everyday during the End of Summer Sale.

M.Gemi: Select shoe styles are up to 70 percent off in the Before They Go sale section.

Macy's: Take up to 60 percent off across the department store, including fashion, home, kitchen, beauty, and more, plus take an extra 20 percent off sale styles with code LABOR through Monday, September 5.

Made by Mary: Sale styles from the handmade jewelry brand are up to 60 percent off from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Madewell: Score an extra 40 percent off sale styles and 30 percent off fall favorites with the code LONGWEEKEND now through Tuesday, September 6.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition, $77.70 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $138); madewell.com

Ming Wang: Take an extra 20 percent off sale styles from the knitwear brand with code LABORDAY from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Misook: You'll see total savings of up to 75 percent on luxe knitwear pieces when you take an extra 20 percent off sale styles with code LONGWKND, active from Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5.

Noli Yoga: Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles with code EXTRA40 for total savings of up to 80 percent while supplies last.

Nordstrom: Get new markdowns on thousands of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

NYDJ: Save 25 percent off select denim styles through Tuesday, September 6.

Old Navy:Score up to 60 percent off sitewide on dresses, jeans, and tops, starting Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Outdoor Voices: New styles have been added to the OV Extra Sale, where prices are up to 50 percent off.

Rag & Bone: At the Summer Surplus Sale, save up to 65 percent on full-price styles and take an extra 25 percent off sale styles for a limited time.

Reformation: Prices go up to 70 percent off on romantic dresses and more styles from the brand Jennifer Lopez just wore in Paris.

Revolve: More than 19,000 items across clothes, accessories, jewelry, and shoes are up to 65 percent off.

Rue La La: Shop flash sales on fall fashion, accessories, home decor, and more; savings go up to 80 percent off.

Spanx: New styles have been added to the sale section, and everything is under $100.

Tkees: Flip-flops from the celebrity-worn brand are up to 70 percent off through Tuesday, September 6.

TKEES

Buy It! Tkees Gemma Pigments Sandal, $41 (orig. $55); tkees.com

Tory Burch: Shop markdowns on clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories during the biannual Private Sale, running from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5.

Vince Camuto: Score an additional 50 percent off sale styles with the code LABORDAY, starting Thursday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 6.

Vitamin A: At the sitewide Labor Day sale, use code SUNSET30 to save 30 percent on swimwear through Monday, September 5.

Wolven: Take 25 percent off sitewide, no code needed, through Sunday, September 11.

Zappos: Thousands of shoes for men, women, and kids are on sale, including Hoka styles and popular boots.

Best Beauty Deals

Bliss:Save 30 percent sitewide at the friends and family sale with code BLISSFUN, running through Tuesday, September 6.

By Rosie Jane: Get a free full-sized body oil (a $40 value) with any purchase of $70 or more through Monday, September 5.

Cleo and Coco:Buy one product from the body care company, such as its aluminum-free charcoal deodorant, and get one free with code Labor22 from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5.

Coco& Eve: Save up to 50 percent on best-selling hair care products from Thursday, September 1 to Thursday, September 8.

Evolvetogether: Take 15 percent off the new Gone Today collection of personal care products on Monday, September 5 with code LaborDay15.

Kerastase: Get 10 percent off one full-sized product, 15 percent off two full-sized products, and 20 percent off three full-sized products with promo code LDW22 from Thursday, September 1 to Monday, September 5.

Kiehl's: Save 25 percent on all purchases, plus up to 40 percent off best-sellers and latest launches, and receive a free gift with purchases over $125 from Thursday, September 1 to Sunday, September 11.

Peace Out: Save 25 percent sitewide (select exclusions apply) and enjoy free shipping on all U.S. orders through Tuesday, September 6.

Revitalash: Save up to 25 percent sitewide, including the eyelash growth serum Meghan Markle once praised, during the Anniversary Sale, running through Monday, September 5; select your promo code based on your total purchase.

Solawave: Get 20 percent off the brand's best-selling red light therapy wand with the code LABOR20.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $119.20 with code LABOR20 (orig. $149); solawave.co

Too Faced: Save 40 percent on the Lip Injection Maximum Plump Travel Size (clear) and Better Than Sex Mascara (travel size) through Monday, September 5. Also, enjoy free deluxe gifts with purchases over $55; purchases over $65 will receive a free full-size Hangover Spray and travel-size Hangover Primer.

True Botanicals:Enjoy 40 percent off the Glow on the Go Travel Kit from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

Ulta: 21 Days of Beauty runs until September 17, and each day, you can enjoy 50 percent off a selection of best-selling beauty products and tools.

Vegamour: Get 25 percent off sitewide with the promo code CELEBRATE6 through Tuesday, September 6.

Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $43.50 with code CELEBRATE6 (orig. $58); vegamour.com

Best Home Deals

Albany Park: Sofas and sectionals are 15 percent off with code LDAY15 through Wednesday, September 7.

Amazon: Score thousands of deals on furniture, decor, floor care products, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save on kitchenware, organization products, home goods for fall, and more.

Brooklinen: From Thursday, September 1 through Thursday, September 8, the bedding and bath towel brand is taking 15 percent off sitewide (excluding Last Call items).

Buffy: Comforters, sheet sets, pillows, and more bedding is up to 35 percent off for a limited time.

Caraway Home: Save 10 percent on half and mega bakeware sets from Friday, September 2 to Tuesday, September 6 when you click through this link.

Cozy Earth: Bedding, bath towels, and loungewear from this Oprah-used and PEOPLE Tested-awarded brand is up to 25 percent off sitewide through Monday, September 5.

Cozy Earth

Buy It! Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $225.20 (orig. $319); cozyearth.com

Ettitude: The bamboo bedding brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide, including on new loungewear, and up to 70 percent off final sale items through Monday, September 5.

Great Jones: Enjoy 20 percent off all of the brand's colorful cookware and bakeware with code LDW20 through Monday, September 5.

The Home Depot:Take up to 30 percent off select appliances through Wednesday, September 7.

Levity: A sister brand to Ruggable, Levity furniture is 15 percent off with code LDW15 through Monday, September 5.

Levity

Buy It! Levity The Farmhouse Lounge Chair, $424.25 with code LDW15 (orig. $499); levityhome.com

Multitasky: All of the brand's aesthetically pleasing gadgets, including charging kits, ring lights, and phone stands, are 15 percent off sitewide with code LABORDAY15 and orders of $100 or more are 25 percent off with code LABORDAY25 from Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5.

Our Place: Save 25 percent on all cookware (excluding the Wave Trivet) through Wednesday, September 7.

From Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan, $108 (orig. $145); fromourplace.com

Pottery Barn: Save up to 70 percent on furniture, outdoor living pieces, bedding, and more during the Labor Day Warehouse Sale.

Repurpose: Save 25 percent sitewide on compostable home products, from garbage bags to cocktail glasses, with code LABORDAY25 through Monday, September 5.

Ruggable: Take up to 20 percent off sitewide with code LD22 and save on machine-washable rugs, rug pads, and more from Thursday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 6.

Sunflow: At this Labor Day sample sale, save 50 percent on Sunflow beach chairs from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5 or while supplies last (only 100 chairs available).

Walmart: Grab rollback pricing on thousands of items in every department, including home, kitchen, and tech.

Wayfair: Labor Day deals on everything for the home, including mattresses, playroom essentials, lighting, entryway furniture, organization products, and more, are up to 70 percent off.

Best Mattresses Deals

Avocado: Save 10 percent sitewide with code LABORDAY and 50 percent off fleece and organic cotton loungewear collections (no code needed) while the sale lasts.

Casper: Take up to $600 off mattresses and get the Original Foam queen mattress for $995 with code LDAY22-B through Tuesday, September 6.

Helix Sleep: Save up to $350 on mattresses and receive two free pillows during the Labor Day sale.

Nolah Sleep: Save $700 on mattresses (plus receive two free pillows) and save $100 on bamboo sheets and weighted blankets through Tuesday, September 6.

Serta: Mattresses are up to $1,400 off through Monday, September 12.

Nolah

Buy It! Nolah Original 10-Inch Queen Mattress, $899 (orig. $1,149); nolahmattress.com

Saatva: Save up to $500 in this mattress brand's buy more, save more Labor Day sale, running through Monday, September 5.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 40 percent on the Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base, plus up to $700 off select adjustable mattresses, while this Labor Day sale lasts.

Best Food Deals

Bean Box: Start a coffee subscription and get your first order for $9.05 a bag from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

Clevr Blends: Save 25 percent on the latte starter kit Oprah and Meghan Markle have used with code SIPSMARTER while the sale lasts.

Clevr

Buy It! Clevr The Starter Kit, $59.25 with code SIPSMARTER (orig. $79); clevrblends.com

Fly by Jing: Select items from the brand best known for its chili crisp are up to 30 percent off through Monay, September 5.

Health-Ade: Save 20 percent sitewide from the kombucha company from Thursday, September 1 to Monday, September 5.

Sips By: From Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5, save $5 on your first tea subscription box with code LABOR22 and 15 percent off other purchases with code LABOR15.

Other Deals

Drowsy: Save 20 percent on luxurious silk face masks from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

Goodly: Save 20 percent on full-priced items from the gift box shop from Thursday, September 1 through Wednesday, September 7.

REI:REI Co-op Members can save up to 50 percent on select apparel, camping gear, and more, plus an extra 20 percent off one REI Outlet item with code LABOR22, through Monday, September 5.

REI

Buy It! REI Co-op Camp X Chair, $24.89 (orig. $49.95); rei.com

Vistaprint:Save up to 30 percent on customizable back-to-school essentials through Monday, September 5.

Wagz: Take $100 off the Freedom Smart Dog Collar (suitable for dogs of at least 15 pounds) through Monday, September 5.

