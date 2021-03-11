Kylie Jenner Just Wore the $27 Waist Trimmer That 36,000 People Are Obsessed With

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If anyone has access to an endless supply of fitness secrets, it's the Kardashian-Jenner family. This week, Kylie Jenner let her 220 million Instagram followers in on a crucial component of her workout routine: The new mom and makeup mogul uses Amazon's best-selling waist trimmer to maintain her midsection.

The machine washable workout accessory is made of thick, moisture-repelling neoprene, so it won't absorb the extra sweat you produce as you wear it. Grid-patterned lining and a flexible fit keep the waist trimmer from sliding or bunching during strenuous activity.

Buy It! Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, $21.95–$26.95; amazon.com

The waist trimmer is available in sizes small to XX-Large, and the brand recommends you measure around the widest part of your stomach to find your perfect match. To put it on, simply undo the strap, wrap it around your back, and seal the Velcro over your belly. Reviewers say when you've done it right, the belt should feel snug, not restrictive.

More than 36,000 customers have given the Sweet Sweat Trimmer a five-star rating.

"I read a lot of reviews before I bought this product. I wanted to know if it burned inches, and it does," said one reviewer, who advises wearing the trimmer over a shirt if you have sensitive skin. "In the last three months, I lost three inches in my stomach and 1.5 inches in my waist."

"I spent days debating whether or not to buy this — let me just say, this has been the best Amazon purchase I have ever made," wrote another. "I always have difficulty sweating, but thanks to my Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, I drip in sweat!!"

Prices for the Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer vary by size, but each one costs less than $27. If it's good enough for Jenner, it's probably a worthwhile addition to any home workout.