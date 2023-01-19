Lifestyle Kyle Richards Shared the Cozy Comforts She's Adding to Her Amazon Cart This Winter — Starting at $10 From sweatshirts to throw blankets, these are her top picks By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images We're in the depth of winter right now, which usually means people are spending more time relaxing indoors these days. Luckily, Kyle Richards is dishing out her favorite cozy comforts that she's using at home — and they can all be found at Amazon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently hosted an Amazon Live to share a curation of essentials, including a Carhartt beanie she wears during bad hair days, a beautiful glass teapot, and comfy sweatpants. Keep scrolling to see more of her finds starting at just $10. Shop Kyle Richards' Top Cozy Picks at Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.07–12.50 (orig. $18) Keomud Winter Crop Puffer Vest, $36.97 Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, $29.99–$32.99 Deeland Fuzzy Striped Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, Set of 2, $22.99 XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) DreamyBlue Memory Foam Pillow, $32.97 Cgk Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99) Teabloom Glass Teapot with Removable Tea Glass Infuser, $29.99 (orig. $34.99) Fenghuang Essential Oil Diffuser, $30.89 Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Richards said that sweatshirts and sweaters are her "favorite thing to wear," and she likes that this Hanes crewneck has a shorter length that can be half-tucked into jeans. The mid-weight sweatshirt is made from a mix of polyester and cotton, and it comes in nine colors, including navy blue (the color she has), light pink, black, and light gray. Add a couple to your cart while they are on sale for as little as $10 apiece. Amazon Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.07–12.50 (orig. $18); amazon.com Another cold-weather wardrobe must-have Richards is loving right now? Puffer vests. "I'm so into these puffers lately," she said about this cropped version from Keomud. It's the best-seller in its category and has more than 1,700 perfect ratings from shoppers. Layer it over a long-sleeve T-shirt with leggings or jeans while running errands, or pair it with a hoodie for extra warmth. Amazon Buy It! Keomud Winter Crop Puffer Vest, $36.97; amazon.com This Best-Selling Comforter on Amazon That More Than 65,000 Shoppers Swear by Is Double Discounted Right Now To keep your home feeling cozy, she recommends switching out your bedding. Consider getting these fuzzy throw pillow covers for your bed to add some texture and this faux fur duvet cover, which Richards calls a "miracle" thanks to how soft and comfy it is. Both come in multiple sizes and colors, so you can find ones that will fit in with your existing decor, and they can be tossed into the washing machine whenever they need a refresh. Amazon Buy It! Deeland Fuzzy Striped Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, Set of 2, $22.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com An essential oil diffuser can also be put next to your bed and "makes your room smell like a spa," according to the reality star. This ceramic one can help you fall asleep and removes dust particles while filling the air with a relaxing scent. Richards likes the smell of lavender, but this best-selling set with over 85,000 five-star ratings comes with six options for you to choose from. Plus, it automatically turns off, so you can turn it on when you climb into bed without worrying about wasting electricity. Amazon Buy It! Fenghuang Essential Oil Diffuser, $30.89; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com For more cozy essentials to stock up on this winter, watch the Amazon Live Stream to see all of Kyle Richards' favorite home and fashion picks. Amazon Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! DreamyBlue Memory Foam Pillow, $32.97; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Teabloom Glass Teapot with Removable Tea Glass Infuser, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cgk Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 