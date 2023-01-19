Kyle Richards Shared the Cozy Comforts She's Adding to Her Amazon Cart This Winter — Starting at $10

From sweatshirts to throw blankets, these are her top picks

By
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld

Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor.

Published on January 19, 2023 06:00 AM

Kyle Richards
Photo: Getty Images

We're in the depth of winter right now, which usually means people are spending more time relaxing indoors these days. Luckily, Kyle Richards is dishing out her favorite cozy comforts that she's using at home — and they can all be found at Amazon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently hosted an Amazon Live to share a curation of essentials, including a Carhartt beanie she wears during bad hair days, a beautiful glass teapot, and comfy sweatpants.

Keep scrolling to see more of her finds starting at just $10.

Shop Kyle Richards' Top Cozy Picks at Amazon

Richards said that sweatshirts and sweaters are her "favorite thing to wear," and she likes that this Hanes crewneck has a shorter length that can be half-tucked into jeans. The mid-weight sweatshirt is made from a mix of polyester and cotton, and it comes in nine colors, including navy blue (the color she has), light pink, black, and light gray. Add a couple to your cart while they are on sale for as little as $10 apiece.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.07–12.50 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Another cold-weather wardrobe must-have Richards is loving right now? Puffer vests. "I'm so into these puffers lately," she said about this cropped version from Keomud. It's the best-seller in its category and has more than 1,700 perfect ratings from shoppers. Layer it over a long-sleeve T-shirt with leggings or jeans while running errands, or pair it with a hoodie for extra warmth.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Keomud Winter Crop Puffer Vest, $36.97; amazon.com

To keep your home feeling cozy, she recommends switching out your bedding. Consider getting these fuzzy throw pillow covers for your bed to add some texture and this faux fur duvet cover, which Richards calls a "miracle" thanks to how soft and comfy it is. Both come in multiple sizes and colors, so you can find ones that will fit in with your existing decor, and they can be tossed into the washing machine whenever they need a refresh.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Deeland Fuzzy Striped Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, Set of 2, $22.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

An essential oil diffuser can also be put next to your bed and "makes your room smell like a spa," according to the reality star. This ceramic one can help you fall asleep and removes dust particles while filling the air with a relaxing scent. Richards likes the smell of lavender, but this best-selling set with over 85,000 five-star ratings comes with six options for you to choose from. Plus, it automatically turns off, so you can turn it on when you climb into bed without worrying about wasting electricity.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Fenghuang Essential Oil Diffuser, $30.89; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

For more cozy essentials to stock up on this winter, watch the Amazon Live Stream to see all of Kyle Richards' favorite home and fashion picks.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie, $19.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! DreamyBlue Memory Foam Pillow, $32.97; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a> Cozy Finds
Amazon

Buy It! Teabloom Glass Teapot with Removable Tea Glass Infuser, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Cgk Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

