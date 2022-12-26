Kwanzaa Starts Today: Everything You Need to Know About the African-Inspired Holiday

While much of the focus this week is on Santa, menorahs and the winter weather, there is another important end-of-year American holiday around the corner: Kwanzaa.

The holiday, which began in the late 1960s, is a celebration of African American culture, and begins this coming Monday, Dec. 26. For more on its origins and the beauty of its meaning, read on.

What Is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community and culture. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), the holiday was created in 1966 by activist and author, Maulana Ron Karenga, PhD.

The word Kwanzaa is a Swahili word derived from the phrase "matunda ya kwanza," meaning "first fruits." The holiday is based on African harvest festivals that involve a lot of dancing and music.

When Is Kwanzaa 2022?

Kwanzaa 2022 begins on Monday, Dec. 26, and runs until Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Malcolm Ali/WireImage

How Did Kwanzaa Start?

On Aug. 11, 1965, a string of riots that saw the death of 34 people, in addition to 1,032 injuries and 4,000 arrests, broke out in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Watts Rebellion, as the riots were later called, stemmed from the arrest of 21-year-old Marquette Frye who, along with his brother Ronald Frye, was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.

The situation escalated and triggered an uprising between the predominantly Black community in Watts and the police. The riots lasted six days and resulted in $40 million in damages.

In the aftermath of the riots, Dr. Karenga (now 81 and pictured above) wanted to find a unifying force for the Black community, and that's when Kwanzaa was born.

Getty

How Do People Celebrate Kwanzaa?

According to the NMAAHC, Kwanzaa is centered around seven principles: umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).

The holiday is also symbolized by seven candles: one black representing people of African descent; three red, symbolizing their struggle; and three green symbolizing land and hope for the future. Kwanzaa candles are mounted on a candleholder called a kinara.

During each day of Kwanzaa, one of the candles is lit in commemoration of each of the seven principles.

Stephen Chernin/Getty

What Are Some Kwanzaa Traditions?

There are several traditions that are a part of Kwanzaa. According to the official Kwanzaa website, people say, "Habari gani?" meaning "What's the news?" in Swahili, to greet each other during the seven days of celebration. The response is one of the Kwanzaa principles. So, if someone says, "Habari gani?" you'd reply "Umoja," on the first day, "Kujichagulia," on the second, "Ujima on the third," etc.

Another tradition is a Kwanzaa feast on the sixth night. Titled karamu, the feast is an opportunity for everyone to dine and commune together. There are no specific foods required of celebrants to make, so one can fill their table with all the hearty carbs and delicious sweets one's heart desires.

Gift-giving during Kwanzaa is mostly reserved for children, though adults are more than welcome to swap presents among themselves, too. However, since the holiday was created to reinforce self-determination, creativity and purpose within the community, it is strongly encouraged that all gifts be handmade, reports History.com. For those who are not crafty, a culturally themed present — a book, piece of art, or accessory — is the way to go.