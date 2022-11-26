According to Kristin Cavallari, These Are The Top 15 Finds from Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide

If you haven't started thinking about your holiday shopping list yet, it's time to get started. After all, we're in the midst of Cyber Weekend, which has some of the season's best gifts massively marked down. And while you can find tons of popular items on sale all across the internet, Kristin Cavallari is here to remind you that you can also find gifts that will help support small businesses.

Cavallari partnered with Amazon to share her favorite things from Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide, which makes a whole lot of sense, considering she's a business owner herself. The former Laguna Beach star founded lifestyle brand Uncommon James, which started out as a jewelry line and eventually grew into Uncommon James Home, Little James, and Uncommon Beauty. So she knows what it means to support small businesses, especially around the holidays.

"You can just make a real difference in a lot of people's lives and make a direct impact when you support small businesses," Cavallari tells PEOPLE. "Uncommon James, I would still consider a small business, but every sale, every customer, really can make a big difference. And owning my own company, I see how many people each of these sales directly affect."

Cavallari's small business gift picks — which are perfect to shop today, Small Business Saturday — include self-care must-haves and home items that anyone would appreciate.

"I wanted a good variety where if you really like my aesthetic or my taste, you could go to the gift guide and you could hopefully check off everyone on your list," Cavallari says. "So I wanted things for your kids, your girlfriends, for maybe your boss or a co-worker, for the man in your life; I really just tried to check all of the boxes and so there really is something for everyone on my list."

Kristin Cavallari's Amazon Small Business Home Gift Picks

Cavallari's go-to gift this Christmas: The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. This mug, which has over 5,100 five-star ratings from shoppers, keeps your drinks hot for as long as you need. You can change the temperature at any time just by clicking into the mug's app on your phone. Plus, the long battery life will keep your drink warm for up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

"You can actually set the temperature for it, and I feel like that's such a great universal gift because anyone could use a mug that will keep drinks warm," Cavallari says.

A fan of subscription boxes, Cavallari gifted her mom this succulent subscription box and a mini standing chalkboard, which she hopes her kids will use to write cute notes.

"I love a subscription because it's a gift that keeps on giving," the cookbook author shares. "And in the past, I've given a coffee subscription, a wine subscription, so now I saw the succulent subscription and I just thought that was really cool. And my mom just moved into a new place and so I thought that would be nice for her."

For the little ones in your life, the mom of three suggests the Guidecraft Classic Kitchen Helper Stool, which is great for kids who love to help cook and bake, along with this cute basketball mug with a hoop. She also included the ever-popular PicassoTiles 60-piece magnetic building blocks set, which has racked up more than 23,000 perfect ratings.

Kristin Cavallari's Amazon Small Business Self-Care Gift Picks

You'll also find a variety of popular self-care items on Cavallari's list, including a handcrafted bath bomb gift set, a razor shave kit, and a microwavable aromatherapy lavender neck wrap. The soft, handcrafted neck wrap is filled with flaxseed and organic French lavender, and you simply just have to heat it up in the microwave for instant relaxation.

Keep scrolling to shop more of Kristin Cavallari's top picks from Amazon's Small Business Gift Guide.

