Kristen Bell Just Revealed the ‘Incredible’ Small Business Amazon Finds She Loves — and They’re All Under $20
If you're hoping to support small, local, or American-owned businesses, Kristen Bell knows exactly where you should shop.
The actress revealed her favorite Amazon finds ahead of Prime Day — and they're all from small businesses. Some of her favorite discoveries include dog treats, natural deodorant, fitness gear, and plant-based snacks, and they're all going for under $20. And even better, when you spend $10 supporting one of these or the many other small businesses that sell through Amazon, you'll get $10 back to spend this Prime Day on June 22-21.
Kristen Bell's Favorite Amazon Finds:
"There are so many small businesses on Amazon that you can support," Bell tells PEOPLE. "Over 50 percent of the products sold on Amazon are from small or medium-sized businesses." Around 7,000 small business products are sold every minute, and it's easy to find items you need — skincare, beauty, food, snacks, pet supplies, clothing, accessories, toys, and gifts — through the retailer's small business hub, which features military family-owned, black-owned, and woman-owned brands, among others.
Bell, who is also a mom to two kiddos, discovered healthy snacks her family loves from the woman-owned business Rule Breaker. "I like to stay healthy, but I also like treats and that's exactly what they do," Bell says. "They're made with chickpeas and beans instead of the regular flour, and my kids don't notice the difference. They're incredible." The vegan and gluten-free deep chocolate brownies are her go-to, while her kids love the sprinkle-covered birthday cake cookies.
Her pets are also getting their fix of healthy snacks, particularly the Tripe Twists from Pawstruck. The natural dog food and supply brand makes all kinds of goodies that Kristen has given to her pups. "We're always looking for high-quality dog treats," Bell says. "They're affordable, they're simple, and our dogs love them."
And despite running her own Hello Bello brand, working on several projects, and raising kids, Bell manages to squeeze in some exercise — even when she's traveling for work — with her Contraband resistance bands. "They're so easy to travel with in your suitcase," Bell says. She also loves the Contraband Pink Label, which is a line of fitness equipment specially designed for women.
Now through June 21, shoppers who support one of the many brands featured in Amazon's Shop Small section will get $10 to spend on Prime Day. Bell is planning to score discounted school supplies for her kids, but you can use that extra spending money on anything — including those "incredible" deep chocolate brownies and her other favorites below.
Buy It! Rule Breaker Plant-Based Deep Chocolate Brownie, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Contraband Sports Resistance Band Set, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pawstruck Natural Tripe Twists Dog Treats, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ujjayi Boutique Activated Charcoal Natural Deodorant, $11.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Rule Breaker Plant-Based Birthday Cake Cookie Bites, $12.99; amazon.com
