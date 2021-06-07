Kristen Bell Just Revealed the ‘Incredible’ Small Business Amazon Finds She Loves — and They’re All Under $20

Bell, who is also a mom to two kiddos, discovered healthy snacks her family loves from the woman-owned business Rule Breaker. "I like to stay healthy, but I also like treats and that's exactly what they do," Bell says. "They're made with chickpeas and beans instead of the regular flour, and my kids don't notice the difference. They're incredible." The vegan and gluten-free deep chocolate brownies are her go-to, while her kids love the sprinkle-covered birthday cake cookies.