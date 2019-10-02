Kourtney Kardashian Loves This $14 Organic Deodorant — and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon; Inset: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Kourtney Kardashian has never been shy about her all-natural deodorant preferences — she previously revealed on her lifestyle site, Poosh, that her go-to pick was the Holi (Stick) by Agent Nateur. But a new article on the site just named her most recent organic obsession for keeping her underarms feeling and smelling their best: Erbaviva’s Jasmine and Grapefruit Organic Deodorant Spray. According to Poosh, she likes to apply the subtly-scented spray as a top layer over her natural deodorant stick for extra protection and odor-fighting benefits.

The chemical- and aluminum-free spray contains grapefruit, orange, ginger, and jasmine essential oils to kill odor-causing bacteria, balance perspiration, and leave skin feeling fresh. And since it uses a stain-free formula, there’s no need to worry about ruining the look of your clothes with pesky white residue (like some other traditional deodorants tend to do).

Other than their ability to avoid embarrassing t-shirt stains, natural deodorants have become a popular alternative to traditional antiperspirants in part because they tend to use fewer ingredients, minimizing the risk of irritation (especially for those with sensitive skin). Another reason is the release of studies citing a potential link between a few serious health conditions and the aluminum found in some antiperspirants — though these links have not been scientifically-proven, and dermatologists don’t think it’s necessary to boycott traditional deodorants if they work well for you.

Plus, some people simply prefer to use organic products as part of their lifestyle or because their skin has a better reaction to the natural ingredients. So whether you’re looking to make the switch to all-natural, chemical-free beauty products or you just want to try something new to keep your underarms fresh, take a page from the wellness-obsessed Kardashian’s book and test out her new favorite deodorant spray. The best part? You can get Kourt’s tried-and-true organic spray for just $14 on Amazon.

