10 Jars of This Kourtney Kardashian-Recommended Beauty Product Sold Every Hour in 2020

True beauty fanatics know the importance of multipurpose products. After all, there's no need to invest in a shelf's worth of creams and potions when you can find just one combining all their benefits. The Kopari Organic Coconut Melt is the perfect example of a versatile beauty essential: Customers use it for everything from removing makeup to hydrating hair and skin, and it's so effective that it's received praise from Kourtney Kardashian.
In 2019, Kardashian's website, Poosh, published a story called "How to Look Good Naked" highlighting her preferred products for glowing skin from head to toe. At $28, the Coconut Melt is one of the most affordable options on the list. The article advises slathering it all over after showering to lock in moisture, paying special attention to the hands and feet.
Since the melt is made of pure unrefined coconut oil, its hydrating powers can safely be harnessed in countless other ways. Kopari suggests using it as a dark circle-diminishing eye balm, shaving cream substitute on dry legs, and a soothing salve for itchy pregnant bellies. And shoppers are hooked — the brand says it sold ten jars every hour in 2020.
Buy It! Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt, $28; kopari.com
Hundreds of reviewers swear by the Coconut Melt for reviving dry, damaged hair. "I love this product! I sleep with it as a hair mask once a week or so, and it has really made my hair feel smoother, softer, and healthier without making it greasy," one wrote.
The oil is even gentle enough to use on delicate baby skin. This reviewer said it worked wonders on her infant great-grandson: "The creases on his feet, ankles, and hands were very red, so I took it upon myself to give him a gentle massage with the Kopari Melt. It made him so happy that he flashed a big smile! Later, his mom noticed that his skin felt very different, so now I'm ordering another jar because mine has been hijacked!"
You can grab a jar of the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt on the brand's website, and you'll even receive free shipping within the U.S. While you're there, check out Kopari's other customer-loved beauty products, like the Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant and Billie Eilish-approved Hydrating Coconut Lip Gloss.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor, and more.