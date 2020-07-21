You’ll want to bring the Kooty Key with you everywhere

This $13 Keychain Is Going Viral on TikTok — and It’s a Must-Have for Germaphobes

In addition to hand sanitizer and face masks, you may want to add this now-viral keychain to your arsenal of COVID-19 essentials.

This multi-purpose keychain, called the “Kooty Key,” makes it easy to avoid commonly touched surfaces (think door handles, elevator buttons, and grocery store pin pads) while you’re out and about. You may recognize the handy utility tool, which is just $13 on Amazon, from TikTok, where a video of it recently racked up over 2.2 million views and over 291,400 likes.

While nothing can replace hand washing (staying home and wearing a face mask in public are also essential), adding this to your keyring can help minimize the amount of potentially germ-covered surfaces you come in contact with day to day.

The Prime-eligible product easily attaches to keys, belts, bags, or shirts thanks to its keyring and badge reel. The handy piece features a hook that’s ideal for grabbing door handles, opening car doors, operating light switches, and more, while its rubber tip makes it easy to select buttons, tap on touchscreens, push doors, and open trash cans. Shoppers can snag the Kooty Key, which is manufactured in Detroit, Michigan, in sets of one or two in five colors.

Amazon reviewers describe the keychain as “very useful” and “much needed for COVID-19.” Shoppers, especially those who have to travel for work, also like to use it during cold and flu season, ensuring this keychain will come in handy well beyond the ongoing pandemic.

“I love this handy tool — you can use it for so many things,” one reviewer wrote.

“I'm not a germaphobe, but I think something like this is important to have,” another reviewer chimed in. “I bought one to keep in my car and another to keep at the office. The touch screen part works very well [and] the hook part works on most doors. I'm so glad I purchased it — great invention!”

If you’re ready to add it to your cart, go ahead and get a few stretchy wristbands or coiled keychains, too, so you can fashion your own bracelet (as seen on TikTok). Keep it by your front door or on your wrist, and just remember to bring along your hand sanitizer and face mask, too!