Shoppers with little ones can also pick up KN95 face masks for kids,, including the best-selling 50-pack set from Missa. The masks have adjustable ear loops to ensure a secure fit, are available in both black and an array of fun colors, and are currently 22 percent off. These are available in standard black or fun multicolored options. Speaking of fun colors, you can also get the tie-dye Ahotop KN95 masks for adults. This 30-pack is just $27 during the sale.