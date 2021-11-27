We Found Tons of KN95 Face Masks Discounted in Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Editor's note: As of July 6, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency authorized list of non-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved respirator models manufactured in China due to the increased supply and availability of NIOSH-approved respirators. All KN95 masks included in this story were selected based on ratings, reviews, and deal prices.
In the wake of the pandemic, Amazon has become our go-to for everyday essentials to help us navigate our new normal, with popular items being groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and of course, face masks. For Black Friday, the online megastore is treating shoppers to thousands of deals across its catalog of offerings, delivering markdowns of 50 percent and more on furniture, clothing, and electronics.
Right now, you can use the highly anticipated sale event to score impressive deals on KN95 face masks, which filter up to 95 percent of particles in the air and offer a more secure fit, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a result of their effectiveness, they're often more costly than cloth masks—hence why we're excited to see them on sale for Black Friday.
There are plenty of KN95 face masks to choose from, and Amazon has a variety of brands on sale. Among them are Huheta, SupplyAid, and Boncare, all of which have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers. There are also sets from ChiSip, an Amazon best-selling brand that offers KN95 masks in packs of 20, available in color options like green, pink, and purple.
Shoppers with little ones can also pick up KN95 face masks for kids,, including the best-selling 50-pack set from Missa. The masks have adjustable ear loops to ensure a secure fit, are available in both black and an array of fun colors, and are currently 22 percent off. These are available in standard black or fun multicolored options. Speaking of fun colors, you can also get the tie-dye Ahotop KN95 masks for adults. This 30-pack is just $27 during the sale.
Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to find the best deals on KN95 face masks during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
