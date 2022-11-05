These Fun and Educational Crates Were Some of My Kids' Favorite Gifts — and They're 40% Off Right Now

My kids seem to change their interests quicker than they change their socks sometimes, so it's nearly impossible to keep up with what they like or what's "in" at the moment. As they've grown, birthday and holiday gifts become more challenging, and often they don't even know what they want But when my mother-in-law suggested interactive and educational KiwiCo Crates, I was immediately intrigued.

My kids were 5, 5, and 8 years old when they started receiving monthly Kiwi Crates two years ago, but the age difference didn't matter: Each crate is designed for a specific age group and there are options for everyone from babies to teens. These curated packages contain two STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) projects — a larger one and a related mini-project — for my kids to complete with some of my assistance, and include all materials necessary to build it from scratch. For some projects, even the box itself is part of the materials.

The Crates are available in a monthly, 3-, 6-, or 12-month plan, or they can be purchased as individual projects, such as the seasonal Christmas Village Advent Calendar. And just in time for the holidays, KiwiCo is running a promotion that instantly takes 40 percent off your order after you sign up for the brand's emails.

My kids' creations so far include a marble roller coaster, domino machine that does the setup for you, a treasure chest, and an arcade claw for grabbing objects. If you're not sure which kit makes the most sense for the child in your life, KiwiCo makes it easy. When choosing a kit, enter the child's birthday, so they receive developmentally appropriate boxes that encourage play and brain-building skills.

Hot tip: For kids ages 9 and older, who likely have more developed interests, choose from the creative and artistic Doodle Crate and Maker Crate, or the STEM-supported Tinker Crate and Eureka Crate. They're an easy way to have kids separate from their devices for a while.

Not only did my kids enjoy building each project, but they also looked forward to receiving mail addressed to them each month. The length of time it took to build each crate varied, but made for an easy activity on a rainy or cold day. Younger kids will need help reading the instructions and completing some of the more challenging steps, while older kids should be able to build most of the project independently. Each time we completed a box, my kids played with it proudly, knowing they created something exciting rather than just buying it at the store. And even after all these years, they still enjoy the crates and remember their favorites.

One KiwiCo reviewer said the Tinker Crate encouraged her son to be "independent and use critical thinking skills," while another said building together is a "really great way to spend time" with their daughter.

Grab an age-appropriate KiwiCo crate just in time for the holidays, and don't forget to save 40 percent on the first box by signing up for emails. It's the answer to your "what do the kids want for the holidays" question.

