Our Editors Got Their Kids Off Devices with These Hands-On Projects, and We Have a Code for Up to 50% Off

Finding creative ways to encourage kids to put down their devices can be a challenge at any age. Sure, you can tell them no, but that likely leads to the age-old remark "I'm bored," which can be more work than it's worth. Recently, two of our editors with kids ages 3 to 10 years old discovered a fun distraction, and it gets neatly delivered right to your front door.

We had the opportunity to test — with our kids — KiwiCo boxes, which come packed with projects catered to specific age groups and for a variety of interests like science, engineering, art, food, and age-appropriate play. Each box comes with everything you need to create your project, along with an instruction booklet and some replacement parts just in case anything gets lost or broken (because, kids).

These thoughtfully curated boxes are available in both monthly subscriptions and individual boxes if you want the packaged fun with less commitment. Our editors tested a sample from the Koala Crate for ages 2 to 4 and the Roller Coaster Physics: Ferris Wheel for ages 7 and older. While vastly different, both achieved similar results: They were engaging projects that not only reduced screen time but offered an educational activity without kids even realizing they were learning.

My fellow shopping writer Sarah Byron received the Koala Crate to test with her 3-year-old son, and their particular project included a rainforest-themed craft with a two-in-one felt butterfly and caterpillar puppet, a musical rainstick, and a balancing tree game. Sarah said she "appreciated that [she] didn't have to stress over finding the materials in a store."

The craft came with stickers, googly eyes, beads, and fluffy pom poms, along with plastic tweezers for the tree game. Sarah said there was no glue involved, so she "didn't have to worry about cleaning up a big mess."

She also reported that they "enjoyed following the step-by-step instructions together," which also included "rainforest-themed questions and playtime suggestions to discuss" while they completed the project. "This kit was definitely a winner for my family," she added, since she could "spend more time learning and having fun together while the screen stays away."

As a parent of kids ages 8 and 10, the KiwiCo Roller Coaster Physics: Ferris Wheel project we received was a bit more complex, but equally age-appropriate. We opened the box to find a large number of pieces, which admittedly was a bit overwhelming at first glance, but the simple step-by-step instructions eased those worries. Having kids who are fully reading and able to independently follow the directions made me more of an observer than an active participant for the project.

Once my kids sorted out the pieces, they took turns building the base of the roller coaster ferris wheel and were excited by its battery-operated abilities. They also enjoyed that there were multiple options for constructing the roller coaster, so they could take turns building different tracks and testing them out with the included marbles. I knew the project was really a hit when they woke up the next morning for school and it was the first thing they gravitated to. Even my TikTok-consumed tween was excited enough to engage with the project and separate from her device.

From gifting options to simple at-home fun for ages 1 month to 14 plus, KiwiCo has projects for all ages and all interests. Find your child's likes and match it with their age for an educational and unique KiwiCo project where making memories is an added bonus. Grab your child's favorite and don't forget to use our exclusive code at checkout to get it for less.

