Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Get ‘Tons of Compliments’ Every Time They Wear This Sweater — and It’s on Sale for Just $13

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and the holiday season in full swing, it’s officially time to pull out all your warm and cozy sweaters. There’s nothing like wrapping yourself in a super soft knit to get through the coldest months of the year. And right now, you can score the Kirundo Cowl Neck Stripe Sweater from Amazon for just $13 with an on-site coupon.

Available in three colorblock options and two subtler tones, this sweater works with a range of wardrobe preferences. It’s made from 100 percent lightweight acrylic and comes in sizes S through XL. You can style it with your favorite pair of jeans, comfy neutral leggings, or even a faux leather mini skirt for more formal occasions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Cowl Neck Stripe Sweater, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

“This has become one of my favorite sweaters,” one reviewer wrote. “The contrasting stripes make this sweater look very sophisticated and stylish. The quality of this sweater is also amazing — it is SO soft! The knitting is high quality, and I have not noticed any pilling or pulls since wearing it.”

Another shopper added: “I kept looking at this cute sweater and couldn't quit thinking about it. It is absolutely adorable and I'm glad I ventured out of my normal solid-colored tops.” A third reviewer commented, “I get tons of compliments on this sweater. [It’s] my favorite shirt to wear.”

Even if your closet is full of solid-colored, neutral knits, you might just find yourself reaching for this statement piece instead. Shop the Kirundo Cowl Neck Stripe Sweater today before the price goes back up.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Cowl Neck Stripe Sweater, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Cowl Neck Stripe Sweater, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com