For Prime Members Only, This Kindle and Accessories Bundle Is on Sale for 48% Off

A Kindle is a great way to read all the books your heart desires without filling your home with stacks that might never be touched again. It's also more environmentally friendly and cheaper in the long run since ebooks are typically less expensive than physical copies — especially hardcovers. This model, in particular, is compact, easy to hold with one hand, and has a built-in front light with adjustable brightness that allows you to read no matter the time of day. The best part? The battery life lasts for weeks on a single charge.