For Prime Members Only, This Kindle and Accessories Bundle Is on Sale for 48% Off

Calling all bookworms! The Amazon Kindle e-reader is part of an exclusive bundle that's on sale for just $73 during Prime Day, which means you only have until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. ET to take advantage.
The bundle includes a Kindle e-reader, fabric cover, and power adapter that's only for Prime members, so if you're not already signed up for the program do it while the one-week trial is only $2. Not only will you have access to this deal as a Prime member, but you can freely shop the entire Prime Day sale and get free two-day shipping, Prime music and video, and more perks.
A Kindle is a great way to read all the books your heart desires without filling your home with stacks that might never be touched again. It's also more environmentally friendly and cheaper in the long run since ebooks are typically less expensive than physical copies — especially hardcovers. This model, in particular, is compact, easy to hold with one hand, and has a built-in front light with adjustable brightness that allows you to read no matter the time of day. The best part? The battery life lasts for weeks on a single charge.
Once the Kindle bundle is in your cart, consider subscribing to Kindle Unlimited this Prime Day to gain access to 2,000 free books including Harry Potter. Right now, you Prime members can score a Prime Day deal — a four-month membership to Kindle Unlimited for just $5 instead of the original $10 a month.
As if the low price tag isn't enough to grab your attention, the Kindle is also backed by more than 1,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. Even one reviewer who disliked e-readers in the past said this is the "best thing" they ever bought for themselves, and added that it's "so much better than carrying thick books around."
Another shopper claimed that the Kindle provides a "paper-like experience" and said, "now I have hundreds of books in a small device that I can take with me anywhere."
Prime Day is in full swing and this is one deal you don't want to sleep on. Add the Kindle bundle to your cart before the parade of deals comes to a close, and don't forget to download a few ebooks or subscribe to Kindle unlimited to get you started.
