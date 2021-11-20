This Kindle Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been at Amazon Right Now

"Honestly, I've always been so skeptical of Kindles because I'm someone who loves to hold a book in my hand and turn the pages," one customer wrote. "The only thing I always hate about books is trying to find a decent book light that works well. So once I saw that [this] Kindle has a built-in backlight, I had to give it a try. I'm really glad I did because I already love it! It's extremely lightweight, and there are so many books to choose from in the Prime store. Surprisingly, the screen doesn't hurt my eyes even after reading for hours. The battery is crazy too! I've been using it all weekend and have only charged it once and it still doesn't need a charge."