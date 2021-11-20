This Kindle Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been at Amazon Right Now
If your bookcase is packed to capacity with your favorite reads, here's your chance to add to your book collection — without having to free up any more shelf space. Amazon launched an early Black Friday deal on this Kindle, and it's never been cheaper.
The popular e-reader typically costs $90, but it's majorly marked down to $50 right now. Available in black and white, the Kindle has a built-in back light that's adjustable, so you can comfortably read inside or outside at any time. And unlike with other devices like laptops and phones, its glare-free display is designed to read like real paper.
With 8GB of storage, the Kindle can store thousands of books. Along with space to hold a huge virtual library, the device also has convenient features, including the ability to highlight passages and adjust font size. You can even look up definitions and translations simply by tapping on a word or phrase.
Weighing just 6.1 ounces, the lightweight device is easy to carry around and hold up while you read. Plus, you won't have to worry about constantly charging it, thanks to its long battery life. According to the brand, a full charge can last up to a full week, depending on the light settings and how long you use it each day.
The Kindle is a hit with Amazon customers, picking up more than 31,700 five-star ratings. Shoppers love its compact size, stellar battery life, and backlight.
"Honestly, I've always been so skeptical of Kindles because I'm someone who loves to hold a book in my hand and turn the pages," one customer wrote. "The only thing I always hate about books is trying to find a decent book light that works well. So once I saw that [this] Kindle has a built-in backlight, I had to give it a try. I'm really glad I did because I already love it! It's extremely lightweight, and there are so many books to choose from in the Prime store. Surprisingly, the screen doesn't hurt my eyes even after reading for hours. The battery is crazy too! I've been using it all weekend and have only charged it once and it still doesn't need a charge."
The version is ad-supported, which means special offers and other ads display as a screensaver, so you'll only see them when the screen is locked. (But you can also opt for the ad-free Kindle, which is on sale for $70.)
Head to Amazon to shop the Kindle while it's still marked down to its lowest price ever.
