Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Both Use This $25 Product to Live More Sustainably

Image zoom Amazon. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kourtney Kardashian might be the Kardashian family’s queen of green, but it turns out that her most recent favorite sustainable pick is actually a recommendation from her sister, Khloé.

Kardashian made the FinalStraw—a metal reusable straw that conveniently collapses into a portable keychain case—the pick of the week on her website Poosh and revealed her sister’s role in uncovering the eco-friendly find.

“Americans use over 500 million straws every single day. Yikes, we know.” the weekly post started. “Props to Khloé for introducing us to today’s featured product, Final Straw.”

Unlike soggy paper straw alternatives, the FinalStraw is made with high-quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime; the body is crafted from a rust-proof steel, while each end is covered in food-grade silicone tips.

The collapsible straw comes in an included storage case that conveniently doubles as a keychain and also stores a telescoping cleaning brush. Once removed from the keychain, the product self-assembles into an air-tight straw that’s perfect for sipping both hold and cold beverages.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! FinalStraw Silver Collapsible Reusable Drinking Straw, $24.95; amazon.com

Of course, the Kardashians are not the only people to recognize the Final Straw as a brilliant sustainable option. The initial Kickstarter campaign in April 2018 raised almost $1.9 million dollars, and Amazon reviewers are equally impressed by the finalized product, with many agreeing that the company really “thought of everything.”

While the $25 price tag might feel steep for a sustainable straw, you won’t have to repurchase the item anytime soon (unless you’re prone to losing things) and reviewers say it far surpasses many of the knockoff designs that are available for less.

Plus, the straw would make a perfect stocking stocker this holiday season. It’s available in seven different colors — including a magical rainbow steel — and if you buy it today on Amazon, it’s still slated to arrive before Christmas. Did someone say Happy Holidays?