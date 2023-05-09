Kendra Scott Revealed the 3 Staple Pieces Every Jewelry Box Needs — and Her Picks Might Surprise You

We guarantee you know at least one person who wears that iconic Kendra Scottgemstone necklace all the time. And who could blame them? It's classic, elegant, and affordable. But Kendra Scott designs countless other timeless styles, too — and the founder herself revealed which three every jewelry box needs.

Not only are Scott's selections, which she recently shared with PEOPLE, smart pieces to add to your own lineup, but they also make great gifts for any woman in your life. Whether you're shopping for a graduation, birthday, anniversary, or Mother's Day gift, Kendra Scott has something for everyone. And if you order today, it will arrive for Mom before the holiday on Sunday.

First up, Scott did choose the wildly popular Elisa Necklace, but with a twist. The new variation includes a second chain with tiny pearls for a trendy layered look. "It's a fresh take on our best-selling piece that does the layering for you," Scott tells PEOPLE. This multi-strand necklace comes in lilac, ivory, and teal, but Scott calls the fuschia stone "a gorgeous pop of color."

Next, Scott recommended the Danielle Convertible Link Earrings, which she deemed "convertible two-toned pieces that are great as an everyday essential." Because you can wear the huggies on their own and one side of the chain is silver, while the other is gold, you're actually getting three earrings for the price of one.

With the staples covered, Scott pointed us toward one statement piece from her newest line Yellow Rose (which was inspired by her "Texas family ranch"), the Beau Earrings. Scott calls them a "great stud statement piece that you can wear on its own or add to your ear stack."

Living in Texas means lots of time spent outside for Scott, who is a mom to three sons and five dogs, plus a "bonus mom" to three more kids. Since "SPF is a must in the Texas heat," according to Scott, she always carries the Supergoop! Glow Screen with her in the summer. The tinted sunscreen, which includes SPF 40, is a favorite of celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Christina Hall, and Madison LeCroy. One PEOPLE editor even wore it every day for seven months in a row, because she loves its lightweight feel and that it simplifies her makeup routine thanks to its subtle tint.

While Scott says all she wants for Mother's Day is to be with her kids, her ideal holiday would be spent outdoors at her family's ranch in the Texas Hill Country. "I enjoy gardening, horseback riding, and spending time with our animals," she says. "There's minimal cell service out there so it's a great way to unplug and spend some quality time with each other."

In honor of Mother's Day, Scott's company introduced the Monday after Mother's Day as a company-wide paid holiday last year, and retail employees will receive time and a half pay. "Our goal is to provide our employees with more time to create the moments that matter," Scott says of the brand's 96 percent female workforce. "Whether they spend them volunteering, with family, or taking time to recharge with a little self-care."

