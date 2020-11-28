Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Line Is 30% Off for the Next 14 Hours on Amazon
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s latest clothing line came out just last month, but it’s already on sale; today only, you can shop more than 60 items from Kendall + Kylie at up to 30 percent off on Amazon.
The Amazon Deal of the Day features many of the exact clothes worn by the famous sisters, like Kylie’s tie-dye bodysuit and Kendall’s denim cargo pants, which are marked down as low as $34 and $55, respectively. Keeping with pandemic-inspired fashion trends, tons of stylish loungewear sets are discounted in the sale, like the matching Elastic Waist Sweatshirt and Jogger, both of which are available in a stonewashed brown or indigo.
The sisters designed many of the pieces in sizes up to 4X, making them as inclusive as they are affordable. Plus, you’ll receive a special gift with anything you purchase: Every Kendall + Kylie item comes with a complimentary reusable face mask.
Kendall + Kylie Sale on Amazon:
- Turtleneck Tie-Dye Bodysuit with Cut-Out, $34.30–$37.93 (orig. $49)
- Cargo Pant, $55.30–$63.19 (orig. $79)
- Vegan Leather Jogger, $55.30–$60.53 (orig. $79)
- Cropped Cardigan, $41.30–$47.23 (orig. $59)
- Front Lace Up Sweatshirt, $41.30–$46.65 (orig. $59)
- Lace Up Jogger, $41.30–$46.13 (orig. $59)
- Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket, $62.30–$67.97 (orig. $89)
- Pearl Embellished Sweatshirt with Back Cut-Out, $41.30 (orig. $59)
- Elastic Waist Sweatshirt, $48.30–$51.58 (orig. $69)
- Elastic Waist Jogger, $52.50 (orig. $75)
- Mini Dress with Side Slit, $69.30 (orig. $99)
- Handkerchief Top with Sequin Fringe, $34.30–$38.56 (orig. $49)
- Double Breasted Cropped Blazer, $62.30 (orig. $89)
- Mineral Wash Side Ruched Sweatpant, $51.80 (orig. $74)
- Lettuce Hem Knit Top, $42 (orig. $60)
- Cowl Neck Bodysuit, $45.50–$49 (orig. $65)
You only have 14 more hours to shop the Jenners’ Amazon clothing line at its newly discounted prices, and because the collection was created in limited quantities, many items are already selling out in select sizes. In other words, this could be the last time some of Kendall + Kylie’s most iconic items are available — once something is out of stock, it’ll be gone forever.
