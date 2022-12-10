Lifestyle This Stylish Face Mask Is Making a Return with Celebrities Like Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes Plus, they’re on sale now By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: maskc According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season is in full swing, COVID-19 variants are still lingering, and now, RSV cases are trending up. If this has you thinking about wearing face masks more frequently in public places like supermarkets and airports, you may want to stock up on disposable KN95s. And why not do so with a celebrity-worn brand — especially while it's on sale? In the past couple of months, loads of A-listers have been wearing Maskc's fashionable, disposable face masks, according to the brand. Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in a taupe-colored KN95 mask, while just a few weeks prior, Jennifer Lawrence accessorized an athleisure look with her dependable leopard print mask. Other celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, and Alessandra Ambrosio, have also been known to wear Maskc face masks for protection. And right now, the entire site is 30 percent off. Use the code STAYSAFE at checkout for discounted prices, and if you order early enough, you can get same-day shipping. Pro tip: They make for great stocking stuffers! backgrid Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Staying protected against COVID, RSV, and the flu, is a top priority, and Maskc's disposable face masks help you do so in style with their colorful and patterned options. Their KN95 mask's five-ply construction helps shield you from cough and sneeze droplets in your orbit, and the adjustable nose bridge prevents it from sliding down your face. And nothing's worse than a mask that tugs on your ears and rubs against your face, leaving them both red and raw. The soft ear loops and soft skin contact layer on these masks, however, safeguard against these two common mask problems. The Stylish KN95 Masks That Rihanna, Hilary Duff, and Bella Hadid Wear Are So Good, They've Sold Out 16 Times Customers have praised the masks as "easy to slip on and off" and "well made and stylish." One even made the claim that it's "the most comfortable KN95 mask I've found." backgrid Sadly, J.Law's purple animal-print mask is sold out, per the brand — although it's no surprise, because Maskc's masks have a reputation for selling out! Instead, you can look to the Vogue KN95 Variety Pack, a 10-pack with a variety of shades in the purple and red color families, which is still available for the cool-tone-lovers of the world. maskc Buy It! Maskc Vogue Variety Pack KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com Or put everything in neutral with the stylish Maskc Mocha KN95 face mask. As seen on Katie Holmes, this protective face mask's subtle color meshes well with any outfit. According to one customer, the taupe tone has "a slight shimmer to the fabric," and another said that they're "always getting compliments" because of the mask. maskc Buy It! Maskc Mocha KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com Time's up on those bright blue surgical masks! For black face masks that go with everything, cheetah print, and more neutral tones, keep scrolling for more Maskc masks and shop while they're on sale. maskc Buy It! Maskc Black KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com maskc Buy It! Maskc Leopard KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $23.80 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com maskc Buy It! Maskc Neutral Variety Masks–10 Pack, $11.20 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Swear This Electric Toothbrush Is 'Better Than Sonicare,' and It's 43% Off Today 5 of the Best Holiday Sales for Scoring Last-Minute Gifts Right Now — Up to 50% Off This 'Efficient and Light' Handheld Vacuum Has Shoppers Wondering How They Lived Without It, and It's 56% Off