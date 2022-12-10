This Stylish Face Mask Is Making a Return with Celebrities Like Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season is in full swing, COVID-19 variants are still lingering, and now, RSV cases are trending up. If this has you thinking about wearing face masks more frequently in public places like supermarkets and airports, you may want to stock up on disposable KN95s. And why not do so with a celebrity-worn brand — especially while it's on sale?

In the past couple of months, loads of A-listers have been wearing Maskc's fashionable, disposable face masks, according to the brand. Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in a taupe-colored KN95 mask, while just a few weeks prior, Jennifer Lawrence accessorized an athleisure look with her dependable leopard print mask. Other celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, and Alessandra Ambrosio, have also been known to wear Maskc face masks for protection.

And right now, the entire site is 30 percent off. Use the code STAYSAFE at checkout for discounted prices, and if you order early enough, you can get same-day shipping. Pro tip: They make for great stocking stuffers!

backgrid

Staying protected against COVID, RSV, and the flu, is a top priority, and Maskc's disposable face masks help you do so in style with their colorful and patterned options. Their KN95 mask's five-ply construction helps shield you from cough and sneeze droplets in your orbit, and the adjustable nose bridge prevents it from sliding down your face.

And nothing's worse than a mask that tugs on your ears and rubs against your face, leaving them both red and raw. The soft ear loops and soft skin contact layer on these masks, however, safeguard against these two common mask problems.

Customers have praised the masks as "easy to slip on and off" and "well made and stylish." One even made the claim that it's "the most comfortable KN95 mask I've found."

backgrid

Sadly, J.Law's purple animal-print mask is sold out, per the brand — although it's no surprise, because Maskc's masks have a reputation for selling out! Instead, you can look to the Vogue KN95 Variety Pack, a 10-pack with a variety of shades in the purple and red color families, which is still available for the cool-tone-lovers of the world.

maskc

Buy It! Maskc Vogue Variety Pack KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

Or put everything in neutral with the stylish Maskc Mocha KN95 face mask. As seen on Katie Holmes, this protective face mask's subtle color meshes well with any outfit. According to one customer, the taupe tone has "a slight shimmer to the fabric," and another said that they're "always getting compliments" because of the mask.

maskc

Buy It! Maskc Mocha KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

Time's up on those bright blue surgical masks! For black face masks that go with everything, cheetah print, and more neutral tones, keep scrolling for more Maskc masks and shop while they're on sale.

maskc

Buy It! Maskc Black KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $27.30 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

maskc

Buy It! Maskc Leopard KN95 Face Masks–10 Pack, $23.80 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $39); shopmaskc.com

maskc

Buy It! Maskc Neutral Variety Masks–10 Pack, $11.20 with code STAYSAFE (orig. $18); shopmaskc.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.