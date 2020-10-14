Shop
The Secret to Kate Middleton's Signature Bouncy Blowout Is on Sale

It massages your scalp and reduces static, too

By Kami Phillips
October 14, 2020 08:00 AM
AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton may be known for her impeccable sense of style, but it’s her glamorous and bouncy blowout that has become one of her signature looks.

Always perfectly shiny and full of volume, the Duchess of Cambridge’s locks have left fans like us scouring the internet in search of her hair care secrets for years. Luckily, we found one of the tools that her hairdresser swears by — and not only is it surprisingly affordable, but it’s also currently on sale for just $12 during Amazon Prime Day.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Richard Ward, Kate’s personal hair stylist, revealed that he uses the Tangle Angel Detangling Massage Hair Brush to achieve her enviable blowouts and bouncy waves. “I always brush the hair through with my antibacterial and anti-static Tangle Angel,” Ward said in the hair tutorial.

The brush is made with an easy-to-use ergonomic handle and flexible plastic bristles that massage your scalp and detangle hair without pulling or breaking. Along with its ability to glide through strands seamlessly, it’s also water- and heat-resistant, making it perfect to use on both wet and dry hair. With a brush like this, it’s no wonder Kate’s tresses always look so fabulous.

Because we’ll try anything to get glossy locks like Kate’s, we’re adding this Tangle Angel brush to our Amazon shopping carts while we can score it for just $12 — and we suggest you do the same before Prime Day ends on October 14 at midnight PT.

Amazon

Buy It! Tangle Angel Detangling Massage Hair Brush, from $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

