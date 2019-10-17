Kate Middleton's Loyal to Her Canon Camera — Here Are 5 Similar Models to Try That Are on Sale Right Now

Image zoom CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty

From chic Chanel handbags to comfy Superga sneakers, Kate Middleton can usually be found with at least one or two stylish accessories on hand — and the latest to grab our attention is perhaps less fashion-centric, but just as covetable.

On Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal tour of Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with a camera to document their trip. Kate carried a black camera while visiting the Kalash tribe village earlier this week — and though it’s not clear what brand she used, Kate has previously brought along a Canon camera while performing her royal duties.

The self-professed “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” whose work has been featured on the Kensington Palace Instagram account several times, is a Canon user. Kate was seen using a camera from the popular brand at a photography workshop with the “Action for Children” charity in London earlier this year.

Some of her favorite subjects include her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, though she’s also made headlines for her photographs of Malaysian landscapes captured on her Diamond Jubilee tour to Southeast Asia. And while there’s no word on the exact model she prefers, there’s an array of Canon cameras for every price point for fellow or aspiring amateur photographers.

Whether you want to capture family photos or images of your next trip like the Duchess, here are five similar Prime-eligible Canon cameras to try.

