10 Custom Wedding Gifts You Should Buy at Amazon, According to Kaitlyn Bristowe

Starting at $7

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on August 26, 2022 04:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kaitlyn Bristowe
Photo: Frank Ockenfels /ABC via Getty

Kaitlyn Bristowe is gearing up for her wedding!

Fresh off the heels of celebrating Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's nuptials last weekend, the former Bachelorette, 37, is doing some wedding prep of her own. Bristowe will tie the knot with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, 33, this New Year's Eve, and she just dropped all of the personalized gifts she favors for festivities leading up to the big day.

Bristowe's Amazon Handmade Storefront features handcrafted items that are fitting for gatherings like bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and even honeymoons. Whether you're getting married and are looking for fun goodies for your bridesmaids or you're on the hunt for a meaningful gift for an engaged couple, Bristowe's guide has it all. Bonus: Everything is made by small businesses, so you can feel good supporting them while shopping.

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Amazon Handmade Wedding Gift Guide:

Any bridal party will love this $7 burlap tote bag that can serve as a goodie bag during a bachelorette trip or a wedding weekend catch-all. Choose between two sizes and add each attendee's name for a personalized touch. And no girls' weekend celebrating a bride-to-be is complete without festive straws for plenty of cheers-ing, and these $8 white and pink picks that read "bride" and "babe" fit the bill.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! The Native Bride XL Bride + Babe Bachelorette Party Straws, $7.75; amazon.com

For planning purposes, this customizable notebook is a great gift for any bride to keep details organized or even to simply journal about emotions leading up to the big day. If you're looking for a unique wedding gift, these custom coasters and this personalizable cutting board will fit into any home aesthetic, and they're sure to bring back memories of the couple's special day when they're used.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! NakedWoodWorks Personalized Coasters, $24.99; amazon.com

Looking ahead to the honeymoon, this monogrammed passport holder is a cute idea for couples traveling abroad, and any newlywed will look forward to wearing this custom sweatshirt that shows off their new name post-wedding.

Take a page out of Bristowe's book and gift either your bridesmaids or the bride and groom in your life with a personalized present they'll cherish. Shop her entire Amazon Handmade Wedding Gift Guide here, and check out more top picks under $60 below.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! Up2OurNecksinFabric Custom Mrs. Sweatshirt, $25.99; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! TheWonderFish Burlap Tote with Custom Text, $6.99; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! Obsidian Home Creations Monogrammed Custom Leather Passport Holder, $16.99; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! Define Design 11 Personalized Bride Notebook, $22; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! Up2OurNecksinFabric Fiancé T-Shirt, $23.38; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! Viva Leather Personalized Leather Dopp Kit for Men, $29.70; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! FDLM Cubic Zirconia Dainty Diamond Drop Necklace, $39.70; amazon.com

Kaitlyn Bristowe Amazon wedding registry
Buy It! Refine Kitchenware Personalized Cutting Board, $59.99; amazon.com

