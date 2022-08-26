10 Custom Wedding Gifts You Should Buy at Amazon, According to Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe is gearing up for her wedding!

Fresh off the heels of celebrating Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's nuptials last weekend, the former Bachelorette, 37, is doing some wedding prep of her own. Bristowe will tie the knot with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, 33, this New Year's Eve, and she just dropped all of the personalized gifts she favors for festivities leading up to the big day.

Bristowe's Amazon Handmade Storefront features handcrafted items that are fitting for gatherings like bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and even honeymoons. Whether you're getting married and are looking for fun goodies for your bridesmaids or you're on the hunt for a meaningful gift for an engaged couple, Bristowe's guide has it all. Bonus: Everything is made by small businesses, so you can feel good supporting them while shopping.

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Amazon Handmade Wedding Gift Guide:

Any bridal party will love this $7 burlap tote bag that can serve as a goodie bag during a bachelorette trip or a wedding weekend catch-all. Choose between two sizes and add each attendee's name for a personalized touch. And no girls' weekend celebrating a bride-to-be is complete without festive straws for plenty of cheers-ing, and these $8 white and pink picks that read "bride" and "babe" fit the bill.

For planning purposes, this customizable notebook is a great gift for any bride to keep details organized or even to simply journal about emotions leading up to the big day. If you're looking for a unique wedding gift, these custom coasters and this personalizable cutting board will fit into any home aesthetic, and they're sure to bring back memories of the couple's special day when they're used.

Looking ahead to the honeymoon, this monogrammed passport holder is a cute idea for couples traveling abroad, and any newlywed will look forward to wearing this custom sweatshirt that shows off their new name post-wedding.

Take a page out of Bristowe's book and gift either your bridesmaids or the bride and groom in your life with a personalized present they'll cherish. Shop her entire Amazon Handmade Wedding Gift Guide here, and check out more top picks under $60 below.

