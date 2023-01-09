Justin Bieber Cozies Up in a Crochet Blanket for L.A. Dinner Date Night with Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber might be pioneering a new fashion trend — "couch couture."

Over the weekend, the "Peaches" singer, 28, and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 26, made a trip to West Hollywood for a dinner date night at Sushi Park, per the New York Post's Page Six. While the couple stepped out in casual style, Justin's attire brought an interesting take on comfy fashion.

The Grammy winner traded out conventional outerwear for a colorful crochet blanket, which he wrapped around his shoulders.

He paired the home essential with rainbow patchwork pants and an oversize bucket hat with a smiley face patch – both pulled from his own clothing label, Drew House – and sneakers, all of which added to the playful mood of the look.

Meanwhile, the Rhode skincare founder wore a leather jacket and white cargo pants. She accessorized with a tan woven purse and a trendy fluffy maroon bucket hat.

Hailey's laid-back yet cool ensemble comes off the heels of her "nepo baby" tee shirt, which created a lot of buzz in regards to New York magazine's viral cover story on the topic.

A couple's outing isn't the only occasion that's seen Justin's vibrant style. He also likes to add in a hint of color to his skincare routine.

Last month, the Justice artist shared a post-facial selfie to his Instagram Story as he got candid about his "purging" skin, a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments.

Pictured with colorful star-shaped pimple patches from Starface across his forehead, he wrote, "Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these starface pimple patches."

The couple's date night also follows the star's recent kerfuffle with fast-fashion retailer H&M.

In December, the brand released a collection of clothing items and accessories branded with photos of the musician, who did not actually grant permission for the launch.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

He then proceeded to call the branded merchandise "trash" and encouraged his followers to not purchase the items.

H&M told PEOPLE "as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

A representative for Bieber did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Days later the collection was pulled from the site, Forbes reporting a statement from H&M that read: "But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online."