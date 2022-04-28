JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Spill Their Wedding Registry Favorites — and Details About the Big Day
JoJo Fletcher has been waiting for her special day for six years — and it's finally (almost) here.
To celebrate her highly anticipated May wedding to Jordan Rodgers, the former Bachelorette and her fiancé partnered with The Knot for their wedding registry, as well as three exclusive wedding invitation suites, available to shop today. PEOPLE caught up with the real estate power couple at the launch party in Manhattan on Tuesday for this festive collab.
"It feels amazing," Fletcher tells us. "We've waited a long time, been very patient, and learned to navigate through this situation, and I feel like it made us stronger. And now, it's finally happening!"
The couple's knack for design has no doubt inspired their wedding registry at The Knot. Featuring an assortment of home goods and experiences, their wedding registry emphasizes their desire to create space for gathering, foster special moments with loved ones, and take their beautifully designed house and create a home.
Fletcher's top pick is a countertop pizza grill, a recent registry addition after her brother got one and she became obsessed. "It works for everything: breakfast pizzas, steaks — that's my number one right now," she says.
Rodgers, a self-proclaimed coffee addict, says his favorite item would have to be the espresso machine. "If you tally up what I spend at Starbucks," he paused, "I'm going to save so much money with a nice coffee maker in the house."
Fletcher adds, "We're in the process of renovating our home in Puerto Rico, and Jordan jokes about knick knacks like plates, but I'm so excited for the outdoor plates and bowls with cute matching designs — really anything for entertaining, because we haven't got to do that at any house that we've been in, because we're always on the move."
Outdoor furniture is also a priority for the couple. "We always have a house we're working on, so sun loungers, little outdoor furniture, that's what we need more of," she tells us.
After falling in love on The Bachelorette, Fletcher and Rodgers got engaged in 2016, but in no hurry to marry, the couple slowly built a life together before planning their wedding. In the years since, they've expanded into other lanes, creating the Engaged with JoJo & Jordan YouTube series, becoming fast pros in the home renovation space, and hosting several TV shows like Cash Pad, Battle of the Fittest Couples, and most recently, The Big D.
Rodgers proposed to Fletcher for a second time in 2019, with a knockout ring designed by Nicole Wegman, and they had planned to walk down the aisle in June 2020. When the pandemic began, they postponed it to May 2021, and then settled on a final date of May 2022.
The Knot originally partnered with Fletcher and Rodgers two years ago. The three wedding invitation suites will contain invites, save-the-date cards, menus, table cards, RSVP cards, and more inspired by the couple's own personalized invitation set.
Their wedding will take place at a vineyard next month, and in true JoJo fashion, the decor will be timeless and elegant. "We leaned into the color palette being very organic, neutral with pops of greenery," Fletcher says. Her original vision saw "florals everywhere," the couple jokes in unison, but after moderate sticker shock, the flowers will be scaled back some, while highlighting the Tuscan-style vines at the venue.
Other fun elements will include live music at the ceremony, a cigar roller for the reception, and possibly an activity paying homage to how they met (think confessionals), though they're still deciding on final touches.
After the wedding, the pair plans to embark on a dream honeymoon to Greece and Paris.
Besides tangible gifts, the couple is really excited about their experiential registry items. With The Knot, you can also gift a wide range of experiences like travel, events, and date night activities to create a unique adventure for the newlyweds.
The Dallas-based couple are determined to finally go to a Cowboys game together this year. "We don't get to do a ton of sporting events together, so that's something we're really excited for," says Rodgers.
