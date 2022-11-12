11 Things in Joanna Gaines' Holiday Gift Guide That Are Intriguing Our Shopping Experts

Gifting season has officially started, and the celebrity wish lists are already dropping — which makes finding the right present much easier. Joanna Gaines, for example, just shared her gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with a selection of presents for just about anyone you're buying for right now.

Among the dozens of selects the Fixer Upper star made, several items have caught the eyes of members of the PEOPLE Shopping team, from journals to humidifiers to slippers. Many are from our favorite brands, including Target, Urban Outfitters, and Glossier. Best of all, prices start at just $5, and most items are under $100.

Check out our picks below, and pick up a Magnolia Journal on newsstands this week.

PEOPLE Shopping Picks from Joanna Gaines' Holiday Gift Guide:

"The Gratitude Journal helps you approach each day with a clear head and open heart — the perfect gift for the sentimentalist or anyone who likes to keep a daily journal. The best thing about this book is the fact that it takes almost no time to complete each day, as the three morning prompts only leave enough room for single word answers, serving as a quick reminder that each day we have numerous things to be thankful for. And at night, you can come back to the same page for the evening prompts so that you begin and end the day with gratitude and self-affirmation." —Alyssa Brascia, commerce writer

"Having slippers that can go both in and outdoors is crucial, especially during winter; padding downstairs to take out the garbage doesn't exactly work in socks or bare feet when it's 30 degrees. These come in three sizes, all with a shearling lining and a thick sole." —Meg Lappe, senior editorial director

"There's nothing more calming than walking down the Hearth & Hand aisle at Target, especially right now, when it's decked out with thoughtful Christmas decor. I love these 'Comfy' and 'Cozy' mugs because they're perfect for filling with coffee and snuggling up on the couch to watch 90 minutes of a beautifully unrealistic Christmas movie. The red and green patterns are classic holiday looks, and the wording at the bottom of each mug makes me smile every time I see it." [Editor's note: These will be available online starting November 13.] —Erin Johnson, senior editor

"Sometimes, the only makeup you need is a next-level shine, and the Lawless Forget the Filler gloss delivers. With one swipe, lips get a fuller look, and it softens skin thanks to shea butter and rosehip oil. It comes in six glossy colors, each one giving that glassy effect." —Lauren Fischer, editor

"Glossier gathered five best-sellers, plus a pink logo headband, to create The Skincare Edit. This set includes the popular Milky Jelly Cleanser, two lip balms, two serums, and a priming moisturizer. These mini-sized essentials are suitable for all skin types, as well as any Olivia Rodrigo fan (she's a Glossier brand ambassador)." —Sarah Byron, commerce writer

"For anyone who is trying to be more disconnected, you really can't receive a better gift than an actual landline phone. Yes, a landline — being sold at Urban Outfitters. The GPO phone takes you back to the 1960s, when this phone was first designed; it quickly became popular for its compactness and push-button dialing." —Erika Reals, commerce editor

"Uncommon Goods is a wonderful place to find unique and thoughtful gifts, and this New York Times puzzle ticks both of those boxes. Customize a gift for your loved one by selecting a meaningful date and having that day's front page spread converted into a playful puzzle. Ambitious solvers can opt for the 1,000-piece option, but there's a 500-piece version too. Keep in mind, historical events usually appeared in the newspaper the day after they occurred, and if you're looking at older dates, the puzzle will have black and white photos instead of color." —Madison Yauger, commerce writer

"Gift the ultimate tailgater (or griller) in your life with this portable pellet grill from Traeger. The grill can cook up to six burgers, and it has a probe that will tell you when your meat is cooked to your liking. This option also works well for people in small spaces, since most pellet grills are large and unwieldy." —Dwyer Frame, senior vice president

"More than 2 million copies of this uncomplicated journal have been sold, which indicates to me that people not only love it, but they find so much value in it that they give it as gifts, too. I love the idea of taking just a few minutes each day to reflect on the things in my life that I'm grateful for, like the roof over my head and my pup. Being able to reflect on that in writing is a gift in itself." —Ariel Scotti, editor and strategist

"It doesn't get more chic and sophisticated than this limited edition candle from Le Labo. In partnership with The Met, the candle is named "Laurier 62" after the whopping 62 ingredients featured — delicious components like eucalyptus, cumin, clove, thyme, and amber. The brand calls it "a mess, but a beautiful one," but personally, I find it to be an entrancing woody, comforting blend that slowly fills the room to set the mood for whatever early winter gathering you're having (even if it's just cozying up on the couch and binging a television show)." —Lindsey Metrus, commerce director

"These cozy slippers for men feature a memory foam interior, a fuzzy exterior, and rubber soles — which adds up to be the perfect slipper, in my eyes. This is a good gift for the 'guy who already has everything' type. And right now, first-time Bombas shoppers can score 20 percent off their first order." —Erika Reals, commerce editor

