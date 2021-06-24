This $17 Personal Fan Keeps Amazon Shoppers Cool for 'Hours Straight' Outdoors

For one reviewer, it's helped relieve their facial sweating and outperformed the various personal fans they've tried in the past. "I tried Botox (didn't work for sweating) and tried meds from [the] dermatologist," they wrote. "I've gone through many, many, many pocket fans and they usually are cheap and break quickly. But this fan is different. It's amazing! The powerful amount of airflow, how long it holds charge (and you can use it as [a] portable charger for your cell), and sturdiness are all great. This is for sure the best fan I've used, ever!"