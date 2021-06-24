This $17 Personal Fan Keeps Amazon Shoppers Cool for 'Hours Straight' Outdoors
If you're someone that always runs hot, surviving the high summer temperatures requires a lot of preparation. If you haven't quite figured out your warm-weather game plan yet, Amazon shoppers have found an affordable solution in the Jisulife Handheld Fan.
The three-in-one personal fan, which also acts as a flashlight and portable charger for your phone and other tech gadgets, is generating a lot of buzz for its powerful motor, multiple speed levels, and long-lasting battery life, which is designed to offer up to 21 hours of instant and consistent cooling relief. Measuring 4.7 inches by 1.4 inches and weighing less than five pounds, this rechargeable USB-compatible handheld fan is lightweight for easy usage and sleek enough to comfortably fit in your pocket or purse without adding bulk. For added safety, its blades are made from a soft material and automatically stop rotating when they come in contact with something.
For one reviewer, it's helped relieve their facial sweating and outperformed the various personal fans they've tried in the past. "I tried Botox (didn't work for sweating) and tried meds from [the] dermatologist," they wrote. "I've gone through many, many, many pocket fans and they usually are cheap and break quickly. But this fan is different. It's amazing! The powerful amount of airflow, how long it holds charge (and you can use it as [a] portable charger for your cell), and sturdiness are all great. This is for sure the best fan I've used, ever!"
Another added that its battery didn't let them down when they were commuting on a hot California day. "The battery life is amazing, and the fact that I've used the fan for hours straight without needing a recharge for roughly 14 hours is amazing," the shopper shared. "I take it with me everywhere and it has little to no damage. I took it on a hike and dropped it several times on the trail but it barely got a scratch."
Other reviewers were blown away by the fan's versatility and said that not only is it a must-have for traveling but also for outdoor events like weddings. "I bought a second one to replace the first, which I ended up letting my friend (the bride) keep at her wedding," one shopper explained. "This is the most useful little gadget I never knew I needed. I am so impressed with this fan, I'm buying more to give as gifts to my family for an upcoming trip to Disneyland this summer."
