Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty and Baby Products Are Seriously Discounted During Amazon Prime Day

Jessica Alba always knows the way to our shopping-obsessed hearts! We already adore the mom of three for her love of affordable jewelry — and now we love her even more for giving us a chance “glam responsibly” for a serious discount. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, the Honest Company and Honest Beauty founder has knocked down the prices on some of her best-selling products (which are already pretty affordable to begin with).

During the two-day Prime parade, you can score 20 percent off tons of clean beauty and baby favorites, like the Vitamin C Radiance Serum which is now only $20 and the Gently Nourishing Face and Body Lotion that’s currently under $10. You can even snag this vegan leather backpack (that is secretly a really chic diaper bag) for $78. To get this amazing discount, all you have to do is add each item to your cart while you’re logged into your Prime membership — savings are applied at checkout! (No Prime account? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.)

Having three kids of her own, Alba founded her company with a desire to provide a safe and effective wellness brand for families — because she believes what you put in and on your body matters. To kick off her own parade of deals, Alba was live on Amazon’s website chatting about her must-have products for travel with special guest, Daniel Martin (who is famously known for doing Meghan Markle’s royal wedding makeup).

“Lizzy @lizzymathis and I spent the afternoon chatting all our must haves- for travel, w Special Guest @Daniel martin beauty @honest_beauty and baby! Check out our @amazon #primeday Deals available NOW!” she captioned a post on Instagram following the chat.

Prime members, scroll down to shop our Honest beauty and baby picks — and don’t wait too long because this exclusive sale ends tomorrow.



Honest Beauty Products on Sale

Buy It! Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum with Artichoke & Clover Extracts, $20.79 at checkout (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush, $10.39 at checkout (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask with Activated Charcoal & Jeju Volcanic Ash, $14.38 at checkout (orig. $17.98); amazon.com

Buy It! The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Face and Body Lotion, $7.99 at checkout (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

The Honest Company Baby Products on Sale

Buy It! The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers with TrueAbsorb Technology, $41.58 at checkout (orig. $51.98); amazon.com

Buy It! The Honest Company Designer Baby Wipes – 288 Count, $13.67 at checkout (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! The Honest Company Honest Diaper Duty Gift Set, $30.10 at checkout (orig. $37.62); amazon.com

Buy It! The Honest Company City Backpack, $78.31 at checkout (orig. $149.99); amazon.com