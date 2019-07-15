Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty and Baby Products Are Seriously Discounted During Amazon Prime Day

You can “glam responsibly” for way less

By Alex Warner
July 15, 2019 05:04 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Jessica Alba always knows the way to our shopping-obsessed hearts! We already adore the mom of three for her love of affordable jewelry — and now we love her even more for giving us a chance “glam responsibly” for a serious discount. In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, the Honest Company and Honest Beauty founder has knocked down the prices on some of her best-selling products (which are already pretty affordable to begin with).

During the two-day Prime parade, you can score 20 percent off tons of clean beauty and baby favorites, like the Vitamin C Radiance Serum which is now only $20 and the Gently Nourishing Face and Body Lotion that’s currently under $10. You can even snag this vegan leather backpack (that is secretly a really chic diaper bag) for $78. To get this amazing discount, all you have to do is add each item to your cart while you’re logged into your Prime membership — savings are applied at checkout! (No Prime account? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.) 

Having three kids of her own, Alba founded her company with a desire to provide a safe and effective wellness brand for families — because she believes what you put in and on your body matters. To kick off her own parade of deals, Alba was live on Amazon’s website chatting about her must-have products for travel with special guest, Daniel Martin (who is famously known for doing Meghan Markle’s royal wedding makeup).  

“Lizzy @lizzymathis and I spent the afternoon chatting all our must haves- for travel, w Special Guest @Daniel martin beauty @honest_beauty and baby! Check out our @amazon #primeday Deals available NOW!” she captioned a post on Instagram following the chat. 

Prime members, scroll down to shop our Honest beauty and baby picks — and don’t wait too long because this exclusive sale ends tomorrow.

Honest Beauty Products on Sale 

Amazon

Buy It! Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum with Artichoke & Clover Extracts, $20.79 at checkout (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush, $10.39 at checkout (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask with Activated Charcoal & Jeju Volcanic Ash, $14.38 at checkout (orig. $17.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Face and Body Lotion, $7.99 at checkout (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

The Honest Company Baby Products on Sale 

Buy It! The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers with TrueAbsorb Technology, $41.58 at checkout (orig. $51.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Honest Company Designer Baby Wipes – 288 Count, $13.67 at checkout (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Honest Company Honest Diaper Duty Gift Set, $30.10 at checkout (orig. $37.62); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Honest Company City Backpack, $78.31 at checkout (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Advertisement

Popular in Lifestyle

All Topics in Lifestyle

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.