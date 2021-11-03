Jessica Alba Just Revealed Her Go-To Holiday Gifts on Amazon — Including a $40 Handbag
Every holiday season, Amazon enlists the help of major celebs to curate gift guides in a wide range of categories. This year, actress and founder of The Honest Company Jessica Alba has you covered with fashion, beauty, and home ideas for everyone on your list (including yourself).
In the fashion section, Alba rounded up trendy and affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories. You'll find a V-neck cardigan that one shopper calls "thick, cozy, and still very soft," a ribbed sweater dress that's perfect for holiday celebrations, and a chic structured blazer. The list also includes a pair of square-toe heels and a $40 handbag that's "butter soft and has plenty of room inside even for the small size," according to a reviewer.
Alba's beauty suggestions, of course, include products from her cosmetics company, like Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick and Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil. She also recommended the Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and the Ghd 1.25-Inch Curling Iron for loose, easy waves.
And in the home category, Alba featured a Turkish cotton throw blanket that a shopper calls "soft, pretty, and light, but can still hold your warmth in." She also recommended a few serving pieces, including a wooden utensils set and a charcuterie board. Plus, Alba found a couple of self-care gifts, like a stone essential oil diffuser and a Slip silk pillowcase.
While it may still feel like the holidays are far away, they will be here before you know it. Now is the time to get ahead on your gift list and prevent last-minute shopping panic. Below, check out 15 of Jessica Alba's favorite fashion, beauty, and home gifts on Amazon, starting at $14.
Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Fashion Finds
Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Beauty Finds
- Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick, $13.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil, $26 (orig. $27.99)
- Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser and Hydrogel Cream, $28.99 (orig. $32.98)
- Nurse Jamie Eyeonix Eye Massaging Beauty Tool, $49
- Ghd 1.25-Inch Curling Iron, $199
Shop Jessica Alba's Favorite Home Finds
- Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket, $23.99
- Messon Wooden Utensils Set, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Home Euphoria Charcuterie Board Set, $39.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Vivitest Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $41.99
- Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase, $89
- Jessica Alba Just Revealed Her Go-To Holiday Gifts on Amazon — Including a $40 Handbag
- Wayfair Secretly Discounted Select Items from HGTV's Property Brothers Home Collection — Here's What to Shop
- Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Just Dropped the Cutest Winter Collection — Shop Now Before It Sells Out
- The Designer Face Mask Jennifer Lopez Wears Is Oprah's Favorite, Too — and It's on Amazon