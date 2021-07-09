How to Get Jessica Alba's Voluminous Beach Waves, According to Her Hair Stylist
Jessica Alba's not afraid of the dark. The star debuted a deep brunette hair color recently — a departure from her iconic sun-kissed light brown locks — and we're loving her glossy new 'do. The star always looks effortlessly glam, and this rich chocolate brown hair color accentuates her stunning features even more.
Alba's hair stylist, Brittney Ryan, tells PEOPLE the inspiration behind the deeper hue. "Jessica is always up for a change, and we decided to go dark brunette for an upcoming movie role that she will be filming soon. Jessica is constantly juggling between business woman, mom, content creator, and actress, so beachy textured waves with a middle part always works for her," she said.
"It's been her go-to look for years because it can easily transition from being messy and textured to brushed out and smooth," the beauty pro added.
Inspired to recreate the celebrity mom's perfectly tousled beach waves at home?
Ryan shared her best beauty tips, plus the secret-weapon products she used on Alba to get the look — and good news: They're all available on Amazon.
First, Ryan spritzed Unite's 7Seconds Detangler Leave-in Conditioner Spray throughout Alba's damp locks to keep her freshly washed hair manageable and nourished. This miracle worker seals the cuticle, protects the hair from heat and UV damage, and detangles unruly strands in seconds flat.
Buy It! Unite 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner Spray, $30; amazon.com
Then, Ryan blow dried the star's shoulder-length hair with a generous amount of Unite Boosta Volumizing Spray at the roots and a dollop of the brand's 7Seconds Blowout Creme at the ends. The volumizing spray works best with heat to deliver weightless texture to those with naturally fine hair, like Alba. The nourishing blowout cream eliminates frizz and adds shine in one easy step, and it also smells incredible.
Buy It! Unite Boosta Volumizing Spray, $16.80 (orig. $27.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Unite 7 Seconds Blowout Creme, $16.80 (orig. $27.50); amazon.com
Next, Ryan worked the ghd Platinum Ceramic Flat Iron throughout Alba's hair to create tousled beach waves for a sexy, lived-in look. To boost volume once more, she spritzed Unite U:Clear Dry Shampoo at the roots and worked in a touch of the Unite Second Day Finishing Cream throughout the hair to define her touchable, tousled texture without any tacky residue.
Buy It! Unite U: Dry Clear Dry Shampoo, $27; amazon.com
Buy It! Unite Second Day Finishing Cream, $15.60 (orig. $25.50); amazon.com
Pro tip: Use products in off-label ways to achieve your desired hair goals. "Dry shampoo is my favorite product to create texture without having to use hairspray. Jessica's darker hair color combined with these Unite products made her hair look so shiny and healthy. She loved it!" Ryan said of the final look.
Check out Jessica Alba's go-to hair products on Amazon — they're on sale for as little as $16.