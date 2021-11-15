Jessica Alba's 'Ultimate Housewarming Gift Idea' Is Affordable, Sustainable, and Thoughtful
It's not always easy coming up with an idea for a housewarming present, so it's best to turn to the experts for some help. And that includes Jessica Alba. The actress and founder of The Honest Company streamed live on Instagram and Amazon Live with Lizzy Mathis to showcase two DIY projects that she called the "ultimate housewarming gift idea" for the holidays and beyond. The gift consists of a homemade dried flower bouquet and a caddy gift basket filled with cleaning products from The Honest Company and other goodies she swears by.
The gesture is thoughtful, sustainable, and affordable with everything available on Amazon for as little as $4. Luckily, we rounded up everything Alba used on the live video to help you make your own version at home.
Alba started with the dried flower bouquet that took about 10 minutes to put together and the caddy basket took roughly 15 minutes. "Just put things in big clumps together and that's the hack," said Alba while assembling the dried flowers. She started with the largest faux plant (pampas grass), and worked her way down to the smaller stems like dried cotton and bunny tail while making sure to add a slight pop of color. These are easy projects practically anyone can do that won't take a ton of time. Plus, everything gets delivered right to your door, so you don't have to spend time hand picking things at the store, which makes this great for anyone with a busy schedule.
"It's super user-friendly and you can't mess it up," said Alba. "I pick things out based on whether it looks cute and based on the same color scheme...if it's all the same color you're winning and you can't go wrong."
While putting the finishing touches on the bouquet and wrapping it with Brown Kraft Paper, she described other ways she uses the paper around the house. Alba uses it for gift wrapping, painting projects, messy meals, and more. Additionally, when she uses the paper for gift wrapping, she said it's fun to let the kids draw on it and make their own designs. Can't get more personal than that.
Jessica Alba's DIY Dried Flower Bouquet from Amazon
- Creative Paper Co. Brown Kraft Paper Jumbo Roll, $13.37
- Kinglake Natural Jute Twine, $5.39
- DomeStar Natural Dried Cotton Stems, $9.99 (orig. $10.98)
- Generic Store Pampas Grass Boho Decor, $36.99
- Merdecon Natural Dried Bunny Tail Grass, $14.96
- EliSmart Dried Pampas and Bunny Tail Grass Decor, $24.99
As Alba moved on to the caddy gift basket, she talked about how useful the Crinkle Cut Paper Shred Filler is and explained she uses it for all of the gifts she gives to friends and family. It not only looks aesthetically pleasing, but it's made from recycled paper and can be reused for various projects. Once the crinkle paper was in the caddy, she filled it with her favorite cleaning supplies like sanitizing wipes, sanitizing spray, and the Honest Conscious Cleaning Kit, which includes multi-surface, glass, and bathroom cleaning bottles with two refills for each.
To complete the caddy and to give it "good vibes," Alba added candles, safety matches, a bundle of sage, and selenite stick wands. When she paired the dried flower bouquet with the gift basket, it looked cohesive and well thought out. The best part is that this thoughtful and practical gift comes with useful items that won't go to waste.
"If you're thinking about sustainability and Mother Earth and what you can do, I think this is definitely an earth-friendly gift," said Alba. "I think it's super chic, useful, and elevated."
Even though she refers to it as "the ultimate housewarming gift," she explains that it's a nice offering for every homeowner no matter what holiday they celebrate. Whether you're making it for yourself or a group of friends and family members, make sure to add everything on our list to your cart. That way, you're fully stocked with everything you need to recreate her gorgeous gift ideas.
Jessica Alba's DIY Caddy Gift Basket from Amazon
- Bamboo Naturals Sustainable Organization Caddy, $28.81
- Crinkle Cut Paper Shred Filler, $13.99
- The Honest Company Conscious Cleaning Kit, $38.08
- Purple Canyon White Sage Bundles, $8.99
- Gemshope Selenite Stick Wands, $14.90 (orig. $15.90)
- Lulu Candles 9-Ounce Jar Candle, $19.95
- Aubert and Amandine Three-Wick Candle, $24.99
- Sweet Water Decor Pink Safety Matches, $18
- The Honest Company Unscented Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes, $5.50 (orig. $19.99)
- Honest Grapefruit Scented Sanitizing Wipes, $19.99
- Honest Lavender Scented Sanitizing Wipes, $25.99
- The Honest Company Lavender Hand Cream, $8.99
- Honest Grapefruit Sanitizer Spray, $3.49
- The Honest Company Disinfecting Spray, $6.99
