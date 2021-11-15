Alba started with the dried flower bouquet that took about 10 minutes to put together and the caddy basket took roughly 15 minutes. "Just put things in big clumps together and that's the hack," said Alba while assembling the dried flowers. She started with the largest faux plant (pampas grass), and worked her way down to the smaller stems like dried cotton and bunny tail while making sure to add a slight pop of color. These are easy projects practically anyone can do that won't take a ton of time. Plus, everything gets delivered right to your door, so you don't have to spend time hand picking things at the store, which makes this great for anyone with a busy schedule.