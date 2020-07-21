Jessica Alba Just Wore the Cutest Face Mask, and We Found 7 Lookalikes Starting at $8
Reusable, machine-washable, and adorable? We’ll take them all
When Jessica Alba isn’t dancing on TikTok with her family, wearing an adorable matching swimsuit with her daughter, or working out in the trendiest activewear styles, she can be found doing her part via social media to raise awareness about the importance of wearing cloth face masks when out in public.
Most recently while on vacation with her family in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the actress posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption “#wearamask -do it for others #youractionssaveslives.” Of course, Alba was sporting a super cute cactus-print face mask for the picture making us realize that we, too, want to wear a cactus-print face mask. Luckily, we found seven adorable lookalike styles to shop and they start at just $8.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the use of cloth face coverings to potentially help slow the spread of Coronavirus, there’s never been a better time to scoop up some fun and stylish face coverings than now. If you’re looking to get your hands on a cactus-print cloth face mask like Alba’s then you’ll love the styles we found (and we bet you’ll love their prices even more!)
From this ultra-comfortable polyester-spandex blend style that starts at just $8 for a kids’ size mask and $13 for an adult size mask to this breathable and lightweight cactus and corgi-print number for only $17, these face coverings are not only fashionable and affordable, they’re machine-washable and reusable, too.
Scroll down to shop eight of our favorite cactus-print reusable cloth face masks inspired by Jessica Alba now.
Buy It! Yatoil Reusable Face Mask for Kids and Adults, $8–$13; etsy.com
Buy It! FitnFlare Succulent Plant Print Reusable Cotton Face Mask With Filter, $10.99; etsy.com
Buy It! Vosga Face Mask, $16.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Tovihua Cactus Print Face Mask, $15.98; amazon.com
Buy It! HeyJanuary Cactus Washable Reusable Face Mask, $11.99; etsy.com
Buy It! LuxSweet Cute Cactus Print Face Mask, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Vosga Face Mask, $15.29 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
