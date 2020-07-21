Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jessica Alba Just Wore the Cutest Face Mask, and We Found 7 Lookalikes Starting at $8

Most recently while on vacation with her family in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the actress posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption “#wearamask -do it for others #youractionssaveslives.” Of course, Alba was sporting a super cute cactus-print face mask for the picture making us realize that we, too, want to wear a cactus-print face mask. Luckily, we found seven adorable lookalike styles to shop and they start at just $8.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the use of cloth face coverings to potentially help slow the spread of Coronavirus, there’s never been a better time to scoop up some fun and stylish face coverings than now. If you’re looking to get your hands on a cactus-print cloth face mask like Alba’s then you’ll love the styles we found (and we bet you’ll love their prices even more!)

From this ultra-comfortable polyester-spandex blend style that starts at just $8 for a kids’ size mask and $13 for an adult size mask to this breathable and lightweight cactus and corgi-print number for only $17, these face coverings are not only fashionable and affordable, they’re machine-washable and reusable, too.

Scroll down to shop eight of our favorite cactus-print reusable cloth face masks inspired by Jessica Alba now.

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! Yatoil Reusable Face Mask for Kids and Adults, $8–$13; etsy.com

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! FitnFlare Succulent Plant Print Reusable Cotton Face Mask With Filter, $10.99; etsy.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Vosga Face Mask, $16.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tovihua Cactus Print Face Mask, $15.98; amazon.com

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! HeyJanuary Cactus Washable Reusable Face Mask, $11.99; etsy.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! LuxSweet Cute Cactus Print Face Mask, $19.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Vosga Face Mask, $15.29 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com