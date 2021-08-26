Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing the Stylish Reusable Face Mask That Amazon Shoppers Call 'Comfortable and Breathable'
Since the CDC still recommends wearing masks in public indoor places, even if you're fully vaccinated, celebrities are once again stepping out in their favorite face coverings. Jennifer Lopez has been wearing the Henry Reusable 3-Layer Mask since at least February, and she recently wore it again on a trip to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and their kids.
The Henry reusable mask is made from a washable three-ply material that comes in seven colors. It has an origami-inspired design, so it won't touch your mouth, and it sits comfortably on the bridge of your nose without a wire. You can either wear it with the soft loops around your ears or use the included strap that goes around your head to remove pressure from your ears.
Henry also makes masks for kids, so you can match with your little ones and send them to school in comfort and style. The kids' masks are made from the same breathable material with the two closure options.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with these stylish and functional reusable masks. "As someone who wears a mask all day for work, these are the best I have found," one wrote. "I can speak clearly, and the strap around my head relieves the pressure from the ear loops."
A second shopper said, "Best mask I have ever tried. Comfortable and breathable and doesn't fog up glasses. It says you should hand wash, but I put one in the washer to see what would happen, and it was fine. I let it air dry. I have to wear a mask at work for 12 hours, and this one is the best and doesn't break my face out like the other ones."
If Jennifer Lopez loves a face mask enough to continue wearing it for months, it must be good. Shop more colors of the Henry Reusable 3-Layer Mask at Amazon below.
