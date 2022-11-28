Jennifer Lopez Proves White Is Indeed a Winter Staple — Here's How to Try It for Yourself

If there was ever a "no white after Labor Day" rule, it no longer applies to Jennifer Lopez. The actress and singer is known for making a case for winter white over the years since her post-summer fashion choices often mimic Mother Nature's coldest, snowiest season. How does one fashionably dress like a glittery snowflake, you may ask? Let Lopez's cold-weather wardrobe show you how it's done.

In September, Lopez spoke to over 400 entrepreneurs about her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, in a white Fendi wool and silk jacket, matching wool pants, and towering Valentino pumps. Last year, the star turned to white once again for her iconic performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, this time going for an all white ensemble that featured a long coat, a clutch, gloves, and a hat.

In December 2021, Lopez took the trend to an even cozier level on Instagram. The star smiled brightly as she sipped from a coffee mug while wearing a white Aritzia puffer coat and a matching loungewear set (another staple in her all-season closet).

Bottom line, Lopez shows us time and again that wearing white during the winter is always a good idea, and tons of coats, sweaters, and pants are on sale for Cyber Monday. Shop our favorite cozy white picks below.

Winter Whites Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Etcyy Two-Piece Lounge Set, $33.28 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Zesica Puffer Down Jacket, $64.79 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Lrady Palazzo Pants, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Topshop Double-Breasted Tie Waist Trench Coat, $110.60 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com

Prettygarden Ribbed Knit Sweater, $40.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant, $47.99 with code OHJOY (orig. $98); madewell.com

Ivay Open Front Blazer, $29.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The Drop Ribbed Midi Dress, $47.92 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com

Madewell Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $69 with code OHJOY (orig. $115); madewell.com

Lopez is known for elevating her loungewear with chic matching sets, turning to them often over the years. And you can get a set that looks so similar to the all-white outfit she wore on Instagram for under $40 at Amazon thanks to this Cyber Monday sale. Made of a comfy blend of polyester and cotton, the Etcyy Two-Piece Lounge Set is perfect for cozying up on the couch or traveling to your loved one's house this holiday season. It features two pockets and has a drawstring waist for a secure fit.

And if you'd like to complete your new look, toss the on-sale Zesica Puffer Down Jacket over your white loungewear set. Not only is the style a trendy choice for celebrities like Lopez and Hailey Bieber, but this discounted puffer coat will keep you warm with elastic cuffs, a stand collar, and two large pockets. You can also throw it into the washing machine for easy cleaning — which is always a bonus, but it's especially practical for white clothing.

Want to turn heads like Lopez did at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration? Now you can, thanks to Topshop Double-Breasted Tie Waist Trench Coat, which only costs $47 less right now. Made of 100 percent polyester, the warm jacket offers a faux shearling feel that one five-star reviewer said feels "super soft." The machine-washable coat has two front pockets to keep your hands warm, as well as front buttons to trap heat in while you commute.

Winter white looks so elegant with the Lrady Palazzo Pants, which only cost $36 right now. The popular pants are a wide-leg style that so many celebrities have been wearing lately because of their flattering look and roomy feel. The pants are high-waisted and machine-washable, so feel free to wear them over and over again this winter, whether you choose to style them with a cozy sweater, chic blazer, or silky blouse.

Shop more white dresses, sweaters, and coats on sale at Amazon, Madewell, Old Navy, and Nordstrom while these impressive Cyber Monday deals last.

