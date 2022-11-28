Lifestyle Jennifer Lopez Proves White Is Indeed a Winter Staple — Here's How to Try It for Yourself Score cozy white sweaters, coats, and more on sale for Cyber Monday By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. The actress and singer is known for making a case for winter white over the years since her post-summer fashion choices often mimic Mother Nature's coldest, snowiest season. How does one fashionably dress like a glittery snowflake, you may ask? Let Lopez's cold-weather wardrobe show you how it's done. The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today In September, Lopez spoke to over 400 entrepreneurs about her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs, in a white Fendi wool and silk jacket, matching wool pants, and towering Valentino pumps. Last year, the star turned to white once again for her iconic performance at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, this time going for an all white ensemble that featured a long coat, a clutch, gloves, and a hat. Alex Wong/Getty In December 2021, Lopez took the trend to an even cozier level on Instagram. The star smiled brightly as she sipped from a coffee mug while wearing a white Aritzia puffer coat and a matching loungewear set (another staple in her all-season closet). Bottom line, Lopez shows us time and again that wearing white during the winter is always a good idea, and tons of coats, sweaters, and pants are on sale for Cyber Monday. Shop our favorite cozy white picks below. Winter Whites Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Etcyy Two-Piece Lounge Set, $33.28 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Zesica Puffer Down Jacket, $64.79 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Lrady Palazzo Pants, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Topshop Double-Breasted Tie Waist Trench Coat, $110.60 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com Prettygarden Ribbed Knit Sweater, $40.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant, $47.99 with code OHJOY (orig. $98); madewell.com Ivay Open Front Blazer, $29.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com The Drop Ribbed Midi Dress, $47.92 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com Madewell Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $69 with code OHJOY (orig. $115); madewell.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Lopez is known for elevating her loungewear with chic matching sets, turning to them often over the years. And you can get a set that looks so similar to the all-white outfit she wore on Instagram for under $40 at Amazon thanks to this Cyber Monday sale. Made of a comfy blend of polyester and cotton, the Etcyy Two-Piece Lounge Set is perfect for cozying up on the couch or traveling to your loved one's house this holiday season. It features two pockets and has a drawstring waist for a secure fit. Amazon Buy It! Etcyy Two-Piece Lounge Set, $33.28 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com And if you'd like to complete your new look, toss the on-sale Zesica Puffer Down Jacket over your white loungewear set. Not only is the style a trendy choice for celebrities like Lopez and Hailey Bieber, but this discounted puffer coat will keep you warm with elastic cuffs, a stand collar, and two large pockets. You can also throw it into the washing machine for easy cleaning — which is always a bonus, but it's especially practical for white clothing. Amazon Buy It! Zesica Puffer Down Jacket, $64.79 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Want to turn heads like Lopez did at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration? Now you can, thanks to Topshop Double-Breasted Tie Waist Trench Coat, which only costs $47 less right now. Made of 100 percent polyester, the warm jacket offers a faux shearling feel that one five-star reviewer said feels "super soft." The machine-washable coat has two front pockets to keep your hands warm, as well as front buttons to trap heat in while you commute. Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Double-Breasted Tie Waist Trench Coat, $110.60 (orig. 158); nordstrom.com Winter white looks so elegant with the Lrady Palazzo Pants, which only cost $36 right now. The popular pants are a wide-leg style that so many celebrities have been wearing lately because of their flattering look and roomy feel. The pants are high-waisted and machine-washable, so feel free to wear them over and over again this winter, whether you choose to style them with a cozy sweater, chic blazer, or silky blouse. Amazon Buy It! Lrady Palazzo Pants, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Shop more white dresses, sweaters, and coats on sale at Amazon, Madewell, Old Navy, and Nordstrom while these impressive Cyber Monday deals last. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Ribbed Knit Sweater, $40.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant, $47.99 with code OHJOY (orig. $98); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Cable Turtleneck Sweater, $69 with code OHJOY (orig. $115); madewell.com Amazon Buy It! Ivay Open Front Blazer, $29.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Ribbed Midi Dress, $47.92 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 